Top 10 Most Expensive Players in Dota 2

Dota 2 is the most popular eSports discipline. It brings in huge amounts of money to those who play it professionally. Of the 50 richest cyber athletes, 45 of them play Dota 2. This confirms the lucrative nature of the discipline. Below you can learn about the richest players in Dota 2.

The Most Expensive Players in Dota 2

Johan Sundstein

The cyber athlete from Denmark is known as N0tail. He is considered the richest player in Dota 2. The player began by playing Heroes of Newerth and eventually peaked in his eSports career in Dota 2. In total, N0tail has received over $ 7 million, thanks to Dota 2. There’s an online video showing N0tail taking people on a tour of his million-dollar mansion, and he’s also seen playing video clips of himself playing Dota 2 in the lobby of the net.

Jesse Vainikka

JerAx (Jesse Vainikka) is an eSports player from Finland who excelled in Team Liquid and finished second in the Shanghai majors. The player leaped to the top flight after joining Team OG. Vainikka was able to earn 2 major titles and 2 International titles, which earned him over $6 million. JerAx even met with the Finnish President due to his tremendous success in eSports.

Anathan Pham

Ana is an Australian player who is regarded as the youngest ever rich eSports player. At the best moments of his OG career, the cyber sportsman was considered a ‘Dota 2 God’. Anathan is an active player, having earned 4 major titles and 2 International titles with OG. This earned him over $6 million in Dota 2.

Sebastien Debs

Sébastien (aka Ceb) is a French eSports player who struggled in the early stages of his competitive career. He struggled to find his footing because most of his career had been spent playing for weak teams. Ceb was on the verge of quitting his eSports career but was contacted by the OG one day. Debs gave the team a new chance and earned nearly $6 million during his time with the team. He is an inspiration to other players who have made sure they never quit.

Topias Taavitsainen

The cyber athlete from Finland burst onto the professional scene out of nowhere, causing a real explosion in the gaming community. Those betting on Dota 2 would never have guessed that Topson would come to fruition. Before joining OG, the cyber-sportsman had never participated in a LAN competition. His total income from cybersports at the time was around $3,000. However, when Topson played in International matches and won, his earnings exceeded $5.5 million.

Kuro Takhasomi

The German cyber athlete made his mark on the professional scene in 2011. He is the captain that led Team Liquid to victory at the international. The German esportsman is respected by nearly every Dota 2 player because of his tenacious approach and dedication to his goals. His efforts have earned him more than $5 million.

Amer Al-Barkawi

The Jordanian cyber-sportsman has been one of the best Dota 2 players for years. His mechanical skills are amazing. Amer has had success on the professional stage. He managed to win 2 majors as a member of the OG. He then went on to win the International with Ti7 and Team Liquid. For a player as talented as Miracle, it is quite normal to earn almost $5 million. His amazing talent for beating opponents makes him one of the most popular choices among Dota 2 bettors.

Ivan Ivanov

The cyber-sportsman from Bulgaria is one of the strongest offlane players in the world. He is respected by other professional players for his serious skills. MinD_ContRoL was able to win Team Liquid’s International. This allowed him to earn over $4.5 million.

Lasse Urpalainen

The Finnish eSports player is one of the best all-rounders that many teams are after. He’s able to play a wide variety of positions with equal success and has a knack for consistency. MATUMBAMAN has shown his mettle by competing at the International level for Team Liquid. His career success is evidenced by his fortune, which is slightly over $4.5 million.

Maroun Merhej

This is a Lebanese player who is one of the strongest softsupporters in Dota 2. When he joined Team Liquid, many were surprised – none of the players or bettors knew who he was. The cyber athlete was able to convince all by winning the International. He won the first International he participated in. The player with the nickname GH earned over $4.2 million, thanks to his good skills.

