Wednesday, November 2, 2022
HomeSportsCricketTop 10 Most Educated Cricketers | Guess Who Tops The List

Top 10 Most Educated Cricketers | Guess Who Tops The List

-- Advertisement --
By Ikshaku Kashyap
Updated:
Top 10 most Educated Cricketers | Guess Who Tops The List- KreedOn
Image Source- Deccan Chronicle
- Advertisement -

They say education is the cornerstone for any successful career. However, when it comes to sports, this statement may not always hold. For any athlete, the level of success in their respective field primarily depends on their fitness, their talent and grasp of the sport, and their ability to deliver, rather than their educational background. However, there are certain trailblazers, who in their quest for glory in the sporting arena, did not leave behind their education. Let us take a look at the top 10 most educated cricketers.

Top 10 most educated cricketers

RankCricketer’s Name
1Aavishkar Salvi
2Murali Vijay
3Anil Kumble
4Rahul Dravid
5Ravichandran Ashwin
6Shikha Pandey
7Kumar Sangakarra
8Ed Cowan
9Saeed Anwar
10Misbah-Ul-Haq

Most educated cricketers: Misbah-Ul-Haq

most educated cricketers- KreedOn
image source-Times of India

This former captain of the Pakistan National Cricket team was known as the stronghold of the batting order. He was also referred to as the wall of the Pakistani team, primarily because of his composure. He holds a double degree in Mathematics and Physics. Furthermore, he has also completed his MBA degree in Human Resource Management from the University of Management in Lahore.

Most educated cricketers: Saeed Anwar

most educated cricketers- saeed anwar
image source-cricket world

One of the most prolific and explosive openers of his time, he has scored 12,876 runs for Pakistan with an average of 45.52. Saeed Anwar majored in Computer System Engineering from NED University of Engineering and Technology, situated in Karachi in the year 1989. He, however, decided to pursue his passion, cricket, rather than complete his Masters.

-- Advertisement --

Also Read | Top 10 greatest Indian spinners of all-time | Can you guess who tops the list?

Most educated cricketers: Ed Cowan

ed cowan
image source-ndtv
-- Advertisement --

This former left-handed Australian opener, who mainly played for Tasmania and New South Wales retired from first-class cricket in 2018. With an average of 64 in first-class cricket, Cowan truly made a mark on the field. He managed to carry that excellence into academics as well, wherein he earned a bachelor’s degree in Commerce and a Masters degree in Applied Finance.

Most educated cricketers: Kumar Sangakkara

Kuamr
image source-cric country

Highly regarded as one of the best batsmen of all time, Kumar Sangakkara has managed to accomplish a ton of impressive feats; both on and off the field. He has amassed 28,016 runs in International cricket across all the formats in a career that has spanned over 15 years. He has a Masters degree in law from the University of Colombo. What is also worth noting is that he also plays the violin and the chorister.

Shikha Pandey

shikha
image source-economic times
-- Advertisement --

Shikha made her debut in India in 2014. She plays as a right-arm medium pacer and a middle-order batter. Throughout her school life, she had been excellent in academics and always managed to score in the 90s. She scored the same in her 10th and 12th exams. Shikha did manage to complete her undergraduate studies and got a B.tech degree in Electronics and Electrical Engineering.

cricket ballAlso Read | How Cricket Balls Are Made | Step-by-Step Guide

Ravichandran Ashwin

most educated cricketers- ashwin- KreedOn
image source-India today

This Chennai-born off-spin wizard has made a tremendous impact in the field of cricket. After impressing all with his off-spinning talent, he showed his batting prowess by scoring centuries and hitting remarkable knocks. Before making his debut for the national team, he played for his state of Tamil Nadu, where he also managed to shine. Ashwin attended SSN College of Engineering and graduated with a B.Tech in Information Technology.

-- Advertisement --

Rahul Dravid

dravid
image source-Hindustan Times

Often hailed as the gentleman of the game, Rahul Dravid was well known for his calm demeanor and his brilliant defense. Nicknamed ‘The Wall’, bowlers found it a tiring task getting him out. He holds the record for the highest time spent in the batting crease in Test Cricket. Like in cricket, Rahul Dravid also performed well in getting higher education. Rahul is considered among one of the most educated cricketers as he earned a degree in commerce from St. Joseph’s College of Commerce, Bangalore, and also has an MBA degree from St. Joseph’s College of Business Administration, Bangalore.

Anil Kumble

most educated cricketers- kumble- KreedOn
image source-times now

This legendary former leg break bowler of India is widely regarded as one of the best Leg spin bowlers in Test Cricket history. He has 619 wickets to his name and is the fourth-highest wicket taker of all time as of 2022. He was nicknamed “Jumbo”, because of his rather large frame, which no doubt aided in his bowling. Like in cricket, Anil Kumble also performed well in getting higher education. Anil has a B.E degree in Mechanical Engineering from Rashtreeya Vidyalaya College of Engineering.

Mankading in cricket- KreedOnREAD | Mankading In Cricket: All You Need To Know About This Controversial Dismissal Method

Murali Vijay

murali vijay- most educated cricketers- KreedOn
image source-espncricinfo

This former opener of India was born in Chennai and represented his state of Tamil Nadu, before making his international debut. Vijay was also a batting mainstay for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Murali Vijay has a Post Graduate degree in Economics. It was only after completing his education that he decided to take up cricket full-time.

Most educated cricketers: Aavishkar Salvi

most educated cricketers- aavishkar- KreedOn
image source-india.com

Perhaps the most unexpected entry in this list, Aavishkar could not make much of an impact in his cricketing career. He, however, did play extensively in the Ranji Circuit and later on also represented Delhi Daredevils in the IPL. Salvi made his International debut against Bangladesh. He played only 4 ODI matches for India; his career was cut short due to a serious injury. Salvi has a doctorate in Astrophysics, which is truly a remarkable feat, and is considered among the most educated cricketers.

Top 10 World's Best Cricket Captains of All Time- KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Greatest Cricket Captains of All Time | Guess Who Tops The List

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeand WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Ikshaku Kashyap
Previous articleNetizens slammed Shakib Al Hasan for ‘we are not here to win the World Cup’ statement | Twitter Reactions – KreedOn Banter

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
cricket batting pads - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Cricket Batting Pads | Buy today for safe...

Cricket
Best catches in Cricket history which changed the fate of the game- KreedOn

Top 10 Best catches in Cricket history which changed the fate...

Sports 2.0
Tendulkar, Gavaskar and others lose voting rights in MCA election

Tendulkar, Gavaskar & others lose voting rights in MCA election

News
Ind vs Ban dream11 Prediction - KreedOn

India vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction for today’s ICC T20 WC match...

Cricket Predictions