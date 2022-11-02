Top 10 Most Educated Cricketers | Guess Who Tops The List

- Advertisement -

They say education is the cornerstone for any successful career. However, when it comes to sports, this statement may not always hold. For any athlete, the level of success in their respective field primarily depends on their fitness, their talent and grasp of the sport, and their ability to deliver, rather than their educational background. However, there are certain trailblazers, who in their quest for glory in the sporting arena, did not leave behind their education. Let us take a look at the top 10 most educated cricketers.

Top 10 most educated cricketers

Rank Cricketer’s Name 1 Aavishkar Salvi 2 Murali Vijay 3 Anil Kumble 4 Rahul Dravid 5 Ravichandran Ashwin 6 Shikha Pandey 7 Kumar Sangakarra 8 Ed Cowan 9 Saeed Anwar 10 Misbah-Ul-Haq

Most educated cricketers: Misbah-Ul-Haq

This former captain of the Pakistan National Cricket team was known as the stronghold of the batting order. He was also referred to as the wall of the Pakistani team, primarily because of his composure. He holds a double degree in Mathematics and Physics. Furthermore, he has also completed his MBA degree in Human Resource Management from the University of Management in Lahore.

Most educated cricketers: Saeed Anwar

One of the most prolific and explosive openers of his time, he has scored 12,876 runs for Pakistan with an average of 45.52. Saeed Anwar majored in Computer System Engineering from NED University of Engineering and Technology, situated in Karachi in the year 1989. He, however, decided to pursue his passion, cricket, rather than complete his Masters.

Most educated cricketers: Ed Cowan

This former left-handed Australian opener, who mainly played for Tasmania and New South Wales retired from first-class cricket in 2018. With an average of 64 in first-class cricket, Cowan truly made a mark on the field. He managed to carry that excellence into academics as well, wherein he earned a bachelor’s degree in Commerce and a Masters degree in Applied Finance.

Most educated cricketers: Kumar Sangakkara

Highly regarded as one of the best batsmen of all time, Kumar Sangakkara has managed to accomplish a ton of impressive feats; both on and off the field. He has amassed 28,016 runs in International cricket across all the formats in a career that has spanned over 15 years. He has a Masters degree in law from the University of Colombo. What is also worth noting is that he also plays the violin and the chorister.

Shikha Pandey

Shikha made her debut in India in 2014. She plays as a right-arm medium pacer and a middle-order batter. Throughout her school life, she had been excellent in academics and always managed to score in the 90s. She scored the same in her 10th and 12th exams. Shikha did manage to complete her undergraduate studies and got a B.tech degree in Electronics and Electrical Engineering.

Ravichandran Ashwin

This Chennai-born off-spin wizard has made a tremendous impact in the field of cricket. After impressing all with his off-spinning talent, he showed his batting prowess by scoring centuries and hitting remarkable knocks. Before making his debut for the national team, he played for his state of Tamil Nadu, where he also managed to shine. Ashwin attended SSN College of Engineering and graduated with a B.Tech in Information Technology.

Rahul Dravid

Often hailed as the gentleman of the game, Rahul Dravid was well known for his calm demeanor and his brilliant defense. Nicknamed ‘The Wall’, bowlers found it a tiring task getting him out. He holds the record for the highest time spent in the batting crease in Test Cricket. Like in cricket, Rahul Dravid also performed well in getting higher education. Rahul is considered among one of the most educated cricketers as he earned a degree in commerce from St. Joseph’s College of Commerce, Bangalore, and also has an MBA degree from St. Joseph’s College of Business Administration, Bangalore.

Anil Kumble

This legendary former leg break bowler of India is widely regarded as one of the best Leg spin bowlers in Test Cricket history. He has 619 wickets to his name and is the fourth-highest wicket taker of all time as of 2022. He was nicknamed “Jumbo”, because of his rather large frame, which no doubt aided in his bowling. Like in cricket, Anil Kumble also performed well in getting higher education. Anil has a B.E degree in Mechanical Engineering from Rashtreeya Vidyalaya College of Engineering.

Murali Vijay

This former opener of India was born in Chennai and represented his state of Tamil Nadu, before making his international debut. Vijay was also a batting mainstay for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Murali Vijay has a Post Graduate degree in Economics. It was only after completing his education that he decided to take up cricket full-time.

Most educated cricketers: Aavishkar Salvi

Perhaps the most unexpected entry in this list, Aavishkar could not make much of an impact in his cricketing career. He, however, did play extensively in the Ranji Circuit and later on also represented Delhi Daredevils in the IPL. Salvi made his International debut against Bangladesh. He played only 4 ODI matches for India; his career was cut short due to a serious injury. Salvi has a doctorate in Astrophysics, which is truly a remarkable feat, and is considered among the most educated cricketers.

