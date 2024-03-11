Mohun Bagan SG Dominates East Bengal 3-1 in Thrilling ISL Kolkata Derby

- Advertisement -

Mohun Bagan Super Giant emerged victorious with a 3-1 win over East Bengal in the 2023-24 Indian Super League (ISL) clash held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday. The Mariners displayed a strong start, with Hector Hurst hitting the crossbar in the second minute following Dimitri Petratos’ cross from the right, cushioned back by Anwar Ali. However, the move was disallowed due to an offside call. Despite East Bengal’s attempts to influence the game, Mohun Bagan dominated the early exchanges.

-- Advertisement --

In the 12th minute, East Bengal unexpectedly earned a penalty. Lalchungnunga’s cross from the right was cleared by Shubhasish Bose, but Vishal Kaith collided with Cleiton Silva, resulting in a spot kick. The referee promptly pointed to the spot, leading to arguments over its legitimacy. Both the MBSG goalkeeper and coach Antonio Lopez Habas received bookings during the commotion. Cleiton, after receiving medical attention, took the penalty, but Kaith confidently saved it, prompting jubilant celebrations from the green and maroon supporters in the partisan crowd.

-- Advertisement --

In the 63rd minute, Nandha delivered a precise cross that met Cleiton’s elevated position, but Kaith thwarted his forceful header. By the 70th minute, PV Vishnu‘s audacious attempt narrowly missed the mark. East Bengal’s confidence was on the rise, maintaining possession for an extended period. Despite their dominance, they couldn’t capitalize. Meanwhile, Habas expressed frustration with his players for succumbing to pressure. Mohun Bagan successfully withstood East Bengal’s advances, and the match concluded with East Bengal losing momentum in the closing minutes.

Also Read | Top 13 Best football shoes | Buy Today for a whole new experience