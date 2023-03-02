Mohor Mukherjee, A Young Promising Heptathlete Is On The Block

- Advertisement -

Introduction

The heptathlon is a difficult game comprising seven different events and West Bengal has not produced many heptathletes so far. There are only a few such names like Soma Biswas, Susmita Singha Roy, and currently, Swapna Barman who have brought glory to the state and country by winning medals in international competitions. Mohor Mukherjee is another name in this field who is being termed as the new kid on the block.

The lanky 16-year-old girl from North 24 Parganas drew the attention of the country’s athletics when she finished with silver in the Junior National Championship last November. She had an impressive score of 4200 points even though she suffered an injury while displaying a high jump event.

The Journey

Mohor Mukherjee used to suffer from asthma in her childhood and the doctor advised her parents to start an outdoor event for the cure. At the same time, Mohor was advised to take up athletics by her school teachers. Then Mohor, the 11th standard student of Ariadaha Sarbamangala Balika Vidyalaya was admitted to Dronacharya awardee coach Kuntal Roy’s athletics school and started learning high jump under the tutelage of Kuntal Roy’s son Rudra Pratim Roy. Within only one year, in 2019, Mohor Mukherjee dished out an inspiring show by winning silver in the national ranking East Zone competition in the high jump event. Even Mohor stunned the athletics fraternity by breaking an 18-year-old record in the high jump event, leaping 1.71 meters and finishing with silver.

Mohor Mukherjee: Entering Heptathlon

Mohor switched over to heptathlon last year and after having won the silver in the Junior National Championship, she does not want to look back. Mohor said,

“Initially it was quite painful. But now I have loved the event. I have also taken advice several times from Soma Biswas and Susmita Singha Roy, the two former international heptathletes from our school. Whenever some function takes place at our athletic academy they come and talk to us.”

Psychological Part

Mohor Mukherjee does meditation every day to increase concentration. She does not have any such idol in her event to get motivation. She only said,

“I have talked to Swapna Barman. She encourages me. Besides, I watch Jessica Ennis-Hill’s matches and training videos to develop skills.”

Commenting on a motivational part, Mohor mentioned the name of a famous novel written by Moti Nandy, ‘Koni’. Mohor said,

"Reading Koni has given me a lot of inspiration. If a girl like Koni can achieve, I will also be able to reach the level that will help me bring medals. Generally, I do not watch movies. However, I was also inspired by the movie 'Dangal'.

Mohor Mukherjee’s Mission

Mohor is aware of the fact that she has to reach the orbit of 6000 points to ensure a place in the Indian team as well as to bring international medals. She said,

“I also know that it is not impossible to score 6000 or more than 6000 points and I know I have time. I am still competing in the under-18 category.”

