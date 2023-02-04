Mohammed Siraj said ‘Socha nahi tha ki No. 1 bowler banunga’ to Ravi Ashwin

- Advertisement -

Men in Blue started 2023 in a resounding fashion. They won four consecutive series by beating Sri Lanka and New Zealand at home in T20Is and ODIs. Team India beat both sides, 3-0 in the ODI series under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy and 2-1 in the T20I series under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy. However, Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj’s rapid development in ODIs has been quite impressive given that most of his notable achievements early in his Indian career came in red-ball cricket. Ravichandran Ashwin posted a video on his Instagram account of India’s practice session in Nagpur and also uploaded some videos of a fun interview he had with Mohammed Siraj, where he asked about the fast bowler’s reaction to being among the best ODI bowler.

Ashwin asked Mohammed Siraj in Tamil asking “No. 1 ODI bowler, yeppadi da irrukai, yeppadi da feel pannrai?” (No. 1 ODI bowler, how are you? How are you feeling?) and after which Siraj replied in his mother tongue. He said,

“Bahut hi achha lag raha hai, socha nahi tha ki number 1 bowler banunga. It’s a good feeling (I’m feeling quite good, I’ve never imagined I would become the number 1 bowler).”

Experienced players and talented players like Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj were a big part of India’s spectacular performance. Gill performed brilliantly with record innings in both ODIs and T20Is, while Suryakumar continues to amaze with his stunning batting.

