Mohammed Siraj: Story of the remarkable Indian seamer

Details
Full Name
Mohammed Siraj
Age
27 years
Sport Category
Cricket
Date of Birth
March 13, 2994
Hometown
Hyderabad
Height
178 cms
Weight
67 kgs
Achievement
leading wicket-taker at 2017–18 Vijay Hazare Trophy (23 W). 2016–17 Ranji Trophy tournament highest wicket-taker for Hyderabad (41 W). IPL 2020: IPL 2020. Took the maiden 5-wicket haul against Aus in January 2021.
Networth
USD 5 million or INR 35 Crores
Parent
Father: Mohammed Ghouse. Mother: Shabana Begum
ODI Debut
vs Australia at Adelaide Oval, Jan 15, 2019
Test Debut
vs Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Dec 26, 2020
ICC Rankings
52nd in the Test Match Format.
T 20 Debut
vs New Zealand at Rajkot, Nov 04, 2017
Batting Style
Right-handed Batsman
Bowling Style
Right Arm Fast Medium
Teams Played for
Hyderabad, Rest of India, India A, Sunrisers Hyderabad, India Green, India, Royal Challengers Bangalore, India B
IPL Debut
vs Delhi Capitals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Apr 19, 2017
Alma Mater
Safa Junior College in Nampally.
-- Advertisement --