Mohammad Rizwan interacts with an Indian fan while practicing in the nets | #IndvsPak #T20WorldCup – KreedOn Banter

Pakistani Cricketer Mohammad Rizwan interacts with an Indian fan amidst his net practice session in Brisbane. Rizwan was seen answering an Indian fan’s question with an astounding reply while practicing in the nets in the video uploaded by Pak TV on Tuesday.

The Indian fan approached with the words, “Rizwan bhai, mai daalu leg-spin? (Rizwan bhai, Can I bowl a leg spin?)” Rizwan first ignored but soon responded to the question, “Peshawar aa jao. (Come to Peshawar.)” To this, the Indian smiled while saying, “Bhai, mai to India se hu. (Bhai, I’m from India.)”

This was an adorable sight for both the countries ahead of the mega clash of India vs Pakistan taking place on October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Stadium. Netizens are appreciating the humbleness of both the cricketer and the fan.

