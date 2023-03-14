MIW vs GUJW Dream11 Prediction | Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Dream11 Prediction WIPL | MIW vs GUJW WIPL Tips by experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, where to watch, venue, pitch report

MIW vs GUJW Dream 11 prediction: Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will take on Gujarat Giants in their next group stage match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The game is scheduled for March 14 at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium (Tuesday). Check out our finest and most powerful Dream11 fantasy team for the upcoming Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants match.
|Match
|Matchday-12, MIW vs GUJW – Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL)
|MIW vs GUJW Match Date
|Tuesday, March 14th, 2023
|MIW vs GUJW Match Time
|7:30 pm IST
|MIW vs GUJW Venue
|Brabourne Stadium
Best Dream11 team prediction | Tips by Experts for MIW vs GUJW WIPL
|Key Players in the Form
|GUJW top performers: Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham
MIW top performers: Harmanpreet Kaur, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar
|Weather forecast for MIW vs GUJW match
|During the match, there is no chance of rain, and the sky will be clear.
|Pitch conditions for the MIW vs GUJW match
|The Brabourne pitch will help with run scoring. It’s a batting surface, so bowlers must hunch their backs to reap the benefits. The par score will be 160.
|Toss Factor in MIW vs GUJW match
|Either team may benefit from batting early and setting a difficult target for the other.
|Venue stats
|Average first innings score – 165
Highest score – 209/4
Lowest score – 96/10
|MIW vs GUJW Head-to-head
|Both teams will be facing each other for the first time.
|MIW vs GUJW T20 WIPL squads
|GUJW squad 2023: Beth Mooney (Captain), Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Annabel Sutherland, Deandra Dottin, Sophia Dunkley, Sushma Verma, Tanuja Kanwer, Harleen Deol, Ashwani Kumari, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, Sabbineni Meghana, Hurley Gala, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil.
MIW squad 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar, Humairaa Kaazi, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht, Saika Ishaque, Sonam Yadav.
Probable Playing XI for MIW
Yastika Bhatia, S Ishaque, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, H Kaur(C), Hayley Matthews, NR Sciver, AC Kerr, P Vastrakar, Jintimani Kalita, Issy wong
Probable Playing XI for GUJW
S Meghana, H Deol, TP Kanwer, L Wolvaardt, D Hemalatha, A Gardner, Sneh Rana(C), KJ Garth, S Verma, M Joshi, G Wareham
Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for MIW vs GUJW | Today’s Match Prediction
Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1
Keeper: S Verma
Batter: H Kaur (C), S Dunkley
All-rounder: H Matthews (VC), N Sciver, A Kerr, A Gardner, S Rana
Bowler: P Vastrakar, I Wong, H Graham
Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2
Wicketkeepers – Y Bhatia
Batsmen – SIR Dunkley, MM Lanning, H Kaur, H Deol
All-Rounders – A Gardner, H Matthews (c), N Sciver (vc), Kim Garth
Bowlers – A Kerr, S Ishaque
Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction
Yastika Bhatia: is perfectly timing the ball and matching the standards of opening partner Hayley Matthews. The former has 107 runs in four games in this league, with an average of 26.75.
Dream11 Batsmen Prediction
Natalie Sciver: The top English all-rounder hit a match-winning 45* from 31 against UP Warriorz in the previous game, and she scored 146 runs in only four innings while also taking three wickets.
Dream11 All-rounder Prediction
Laura Wolvaardt: The top South African batter scored just one run in her opening game of the competition, but she has been in incredible form recently, with four half-centuries in her past five innings.
Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction
Saika Ishaque: is the tournament’s highest wicket-taker. She has 12 wickets in 4 matches, with the top figures of 4 for 11.
Dream11 Captain Prediction
Natalie Sciver
Dream 11 Vice-captain Prediction
Laura Wolvaardt
Must Picks for MIW vs GUJW Dream11 Prediction
Laura Wolvaardt
Natalie Sciver
Harmanpreet Kaur
Saika Ishaque
Risky choices for MIW vs GUJW Dream11 Prediction
Sneh Rana
Pooja Vastrakar
Who will win today’s match between the Mumbai Indians women and Gujrat Giants women?
Mumbai Indian women are expected to win this one, although they may face tough competition from Gujrat Giants women.
Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.
Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn't promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.