Tuesday, March 14, 2023
MIW vs GUJW Dream11 Prediction | Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Dream11 Prediction WIPL | MIW vs GUJW WIPL Tips by experts – Today's Match Prediction | Squads, where to watch, venue, pitch report

KreedOn Network
By KreedOn Network
5 min.
Updated:
MIW vs GUJW Dream11 Prediction
Image Source: ESPNcricinfo
MIW vs GUJW Dream 11 prediction: Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will take on Gujarat Giants in their next group stage match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The game is scheduled for March 14 at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium (Tuesday). Check out our finest and most powerful Dream11 fantasy team for the upcoming Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants match.

Check out our Best Fantasy Selections for MIW vs GUJW.

Let’s take a look at the MIW vs GUJW Dream 11 prediction for the match. 

MIW vs GUJW T20 WIPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction 

Match Matchday-12, MIW vs GUJW – Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL)
MIW vs GUJW Match Date  Tuesday, March 14th, 2023
MIW vs GUJW Match Time 7:30 pm IST
MIW vs GUJW Venue  Brabourne Stadium

 

Best Dream11 team prediction | Tips by Experts for MIW vs GUJW WIPL 

Key Players in the Form GUJW top performers: Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham

MIW top performers: Harmanpreet Kaur, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar
Weather forecast for MIW vs GUJW match During the match, there is no chance of rain, and the sky will be clear. 
Pitch conditions for the MIW vs GUJW match The Brabourne pitch will help with run scoring. It’s a batting surface, so bowlers must hunch their backs to reap the benefits. The par score will be 160.
Toss Factor in MIW vs GUJW match Either team may benefit from batting early and setting a difficult target for the other. 
Venue stats Average first innings score – 165

Highest score – 209/4

Lowest score – 96/10
MIW vs GUJW Head-to-head Both teams will be facing each other for the first time. 
MIW vs GUJW T20 WIPL squads GUJW squad 2023: Beth Mooney (Captain), Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Annabel Sutherland, Deandra Dottin, Sophia Dunkley, Sushma Verma, Tanuja Kanwer, Harleen Deol, Ashwani Kumari, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, Sabbineni Meghana, Hurley Gala, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil.

MIW squad 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar, Humairaa Kaazi, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht, Saika Ishaque, Sonam Yadav. 

 

Probable Playing XI for MIW 

Yastika Bhatia, S Ishaque, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, H Kaur(C), Hayley Matthews, NR Sciver, AC Kerr, P Vastrakar, Jintimani Kalita, Issy wong

Probable Playing XI for GUJW 

S Meghana, H Deol, TP Kanwer, L Wolvaardt, D Hemalatha, A Gardner, Sneh Rana(C), KJ Garth, S Verma, M Joshi, G Wareham

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for MIW vs GUJW | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1 

Keeper: S Verma

Batter: H Kaur (C), S Dunkley

All-rounder: H Matthews (VC), N Sciver, A Kerr, A Gardner, S Rana

Bowler: P Vastrakar, I Wong, H Graham

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2 

Wicketkeepers – Y Bhatia

Batsmen – SIR DunkleyMM Lanning, H Kaur, H Deol

All-Rounders –  A Gardner, H Matthews (c), N Sciver (vc), Kim Garth

Bowlers – A Kerr, S Ishaque

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Yastika Bhatia: is perfectly timing the ball and matching the standards of opening partner Hayley Matthews. The former has 107 runs in four games in this league, with an average of 26.75.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Natalie Sciver: The top English all-rounder hit a match-winning 45* from 31 against UP Warriorz in the previous game, and she scored 146 runs in only four innings while also taking three wickets.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Laura Wolvaardt: The top South African batter scored just one run in her opening game of the competition, but she has been in incredible form recently, with four half-centuries in her past five innings.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction 

Saika Ishaque: is the tournament’s highest wicket-taker. She has 12 wickets in 4 matches, with the top figures of 4 for 11.

Dream11 Captain Prediction 

Natalie Sciver

Dream 11 Vice-captain Prediction

Laura Wolvaardt

Must Picks for MIW vs GUJW Dream11 Prediction

Laura Wolvaardt

Natalie Sciver

Harmanpreet Kaur

Saika Ishaque

Risky choices for MIW vs GUJW Dream11 Prediction 

Sneh Rana

Pooja Vastrakar

Who will win today’s match between the Mumbai Indians women and Gujrat Giants women?

Mumbai Indian women are expected to win this one, although they may face tough competition from Gujrat Giants women.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big

