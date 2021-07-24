Tokyo Olympics 2020 | Mirabai Chanu Creates History | Wins Silver Medal in 49kg Weightlifting Category

Mirabai Chanu silver medal: Mirabai Chanu wrote history by winning India’s 1st silver medal in weightlifting in Olympics history at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. Mirabai Chanu won in the 49kg weight category.

The 26-year-old weightlifter lifted 115kg in the Clean and Jerk event & 87kg in the snatch to score a total of 202 kg during the 49kg category final to create a new Indian Olympic history.

With this win, Chanu has opened India’s medal account at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Other Medal Winners

The bronze medal was won by Indonesia whereas China’s Hou Zhihui grabbed the gold medal in the event.

Chanu was one of India’s strongest medal hope at the Tokyo Olympics 2002. She was in the best form of her life before the games. Earlier, she created the world record in the Clean and Jerk event in April by lifting 119kg.

China’s Zhihui created a new Olympic record by lifting 94 kg in the snatch event. She stood at the top of the table after the end of the snatch event. The Chinese lifter also topped the chart in the Clean and Jerk event by lifting 116 kg – another Olympic record adding on her name.

This was Chanu’s 2nd appearance at Olympic Games. In the Rio Olympics in 2016, she failed in her 1st snatch attempt of 82 kg. On her 2nd attempt, she successfully lifted the 82 kg before failing in the 3rd attempt of 84kg. She flunked in all the 3 attempts in the Clean and Jerk event.

However, Mirabai made remarkable improvements in the Tokyo edition. Chanu successfully lifted 84 kg & 87 kg in her 1st and 2nd attempts in the snatch event before failing in the 3rd attempt of 89kg. In the Clean and Jerk event, she successfully lifted weights of 110kg and 115kg.

