MIL vs JUV Dream11 Prediction | AC Milan vs Juventus | Coppa Italia Semis

MIL vs JUV Dream11 Prediction | AC Milan vs Juventus

AC Milan welcome Juventus in what will be a blockbuster first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals at the San Siro Stadium on 14 February. It will be a battle between two of the games legendary forwards – Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. It will interesting to see who will emerge as the winner.



Juventus are fighting on all the three fronts- Serie A, Champions League and the Italian Cup. Will they prioritize the other two over Coppa Italia, especially after lagging behind Inter Milan in the domestic league and the CL games coming up, will be interesting to watch.



Nonetheless, Juventus may want to return from last weekend’s shock 2-1 defeat against Verona. They have now lost two of their last three games.

On the other hand, AC Milan know well that the Coppa Italia is the only trophy they might get their hands on this season. Expect a full-strength team from them.

Stefano Pioli’s men gave away a two-goal lead in the Milan Derby on Sunday to ultimately lose 4-2. Not a great way of ending an 8-match unbeaten streak, is it? And now they face Juventus, whom they have not beaten in the 8 matches.

Football fans will have another reason to spend Valentine’s Day in front of their TV screens this year- a Cristiano Ronaldo vs Zlatan Ibrahimovic rivalry. Let us have a look at the two teams.

AC Milan

AC Milan have done well to bounce back in the domestic league after 4 defeats in the first 6 games. After the 5-0 humiliation in December, Milan have played 9 games, wherein they won 6, tied 3 and lost 1. However, the Sunday’s game against Inter Milan highlighted one of their main shortcomings this season- giving away too many goals.

The seven-time Champions League winners have conceded 31 goals this season while scoring just 25 goals in the league. While Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s return might lead to an influx in the attack, the management is yet to address the defensive issues. For the time being though, they will hope that Ronaldo & Co miss-fires like their last domestic outing.

Juventus

Juventus have had a mixed season until now. After a 21-match unbeaten streak at the start of the season, the Italian Champions have had a dip in form. It all started with the loss to Lazio in the Italian Supercoppa finals. Since then, they have lost 3 in the 10 matches, including two in the last three matches.

While Sarri will be glad over CR7’s goal-scoring streak, he will need to tighten up the defence when they face an in-form Zlatan and Rebic. Juventus have conceded 23 goals this season, 16 of which have come since the start of December.

MIL vs JUV Dream11 Prediction | Match Details

League Coppa Italia semifinals Venue San Siro, Milan Date 14 February 2020, Friday Time 01:15 AM IST Possible playing XI Inter Milan: AC Milan: Impact players Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paulo Dybala

My Dream11 Team

G Buffon (GK); T Hernandez, A Sandro, L Bonucci; H Calhanouglu; G Bonaventura, R Bentacur, M Pjanic; Zlatan Ibrahimovic (VC, P Dybala, C Ronaldo (C)

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s Premier League Match: MIL vs JUV Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper

Gigi Buffon starts in our Dream11 team. While Wojciech Szczęsny is Juventus number 1, Saari has started the Italian shot-stopper in the goal for cup games. Furthermore, he is a great choice since he costs only 8 credits, meaning now you can have both Zlatan and Ronaldo in your team.

Defenders

Theo Hernandez is making the best of his time away from Real Madrid. The French wing-back has impressed this season, scoring 5 goals and assisting twice this season. 937 passes 49.3 per game He has made 31 tackles and 25 interceptions this season.

Alex Sandro has played an important role as a wing-back with 32 tackles and 32 interceptions. Running forward with the ball, Sandro has made 1427 passes and assisted 3 times this season.

Leonardo Bonucci has stepped up in the absence of Chiellini. He has made 18 tackles and 20 interceptions. The Italian is crucial when it comes to starting the attack from the back and keeping possession with 1171 passes. Furthermore, he has scored 3 goals this season.

Midfielders

H Calhanoglu has been in good form, scoring 3 goals and 1 assist in the 2019-20 season. The Turkish midfielder has made 847 passes, averaging 40.3 passes per 90 minutes. Defensively, he has made 32 tackles and is a good reader of the game with 22 interceptions

F Kessie has made 776 passes with an average of 38.8 passes per game. The midfielder, with Calhanoglu, has contributed defensively with 31 tackles, 14 interceptions. Going forward, Kessie has scored 1 goal while registering 1 assist.

With 1445 passes, Pjanic holds most of the ball for Juventus. The Bosnian is not afraid to tackle as well. He has made 38 tackles, 26 interceptions, while also scoring 3 goals and registering 2 assists.

R Bentancur could start in the cup game against Milan. The Uruguayan is Juventus top assist maker 6 assists in the 2019-20 season. A box to box midfielder, Bentacur has also made 31 tackles and 19 interceptions to help out defensively.

Forwards

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has brought with him a new dimension to Milan’s attack. The forward has had an instant impact on the result, scoring 2 goals besides assisting once since joining in January. In the Milan Derby, it was the Swedish footballer who scored and assisted another to give AC Milan a 2-0 lead. He will play a crucial part against Juventus.



Dybala has got limited opportunities to start as he has been rotated with Gonzalo Higuain. Despite that, he has registered 5 goals and 3 assists.

Our last player is, unsurprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo himself. The Portuguese player has been in top form scoring 20 goals this season. Furthermore, he is on a 10-match scoring streak. Expect it to go to an 11-match streak by Friday.

Dream11 Team Stats: MIL vs JUV Dream11 Prediction