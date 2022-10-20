Thursday, October 20, 2022
Michael Soosairaj: The man redefining Indian Football with his skills

Michael Soosairaj: The man redefining Indian Football with his skills

By Harsh Shukla
Updated:
Michael Soosairaj - KreedOn
Image Source: ISL
Michael Soosairaj, an Indian football player who competes for both the Indian national team and the Indian Super League club Odisha, was born on December 25, 1994. He plays as a winger. Soosairaj first resided in Chennai while attending Madras Christian College. He was initially from Eraviputhenthurai, Tamil Nadu. He began training with St. Catherine FC, one of the state’s oldest football clubs, when he was ten years old.

Before joining Arrows Football Club of the CFA Senior Division, he competed for the college in inter-university competitions. Soosairaj left Arrows to join Chennai City, another CFA Senior Division team. He has participated in the Santosh Trophy for Tamil Nadu.

Let’s have a look at the life and style of this young football champion from India.

Michael Soosairaj Bio

 

Details
Full Name
Michael Soosairaj
Age
27
Gender
Male
Sport Category
Football
Date of Birth
Oct 30, 1994
Hometown
Eraviputhenthurai, Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu
Height
1.74 m
Weight
80 kg
Coach
Igor Stimac
Networth
$ 1 million - $5 million
Teams Played for
Jamshedpur, ATK, ATK Mohun Bagan, Odisha

Early Days

The top-tier football tournament in India, the I-League, officially announced Chennai City FC as a direct admission team in December 2016. In Chennai City’s second game of the 2017–18 campaign against Gokulam Kerala on December 4, 2017, he made his professional debut for the team. As Chennai City drew 1-1, Pandiyan started and participated the entire game.

In the I-League match between Chennai City and DSK Shivajians on January 17, 2017, Soosairaj made his professional debut. In spite of Chennai City trailing 2-0, he was substituted in for Malsawmfela in the 61st minute.

In a league match against Minerva Punjab on April 8, 2018, Soosairaj scored his first goal as a professional. His opening goal in the 41st minute helped his team win 2-0. A few weeks later, on April 22, when Churchill Brothers were the opponent, he scored his second goal of the year. Soosairaj scored Chennai City’s lone goal this time, which resulted in a 5-1 defeat. The following year, on February 17, 2018, Soosairaj scored twice against Churchill Brothers for his maiden double-double. The two goals he scored helped Chennai City win 3-1.

A few weeks later, on March 2, against Minerva Punjab, he scored his third goal of the year. His first goal gave Chennai City a 2-1 lead in the fifth minute. Soosairaj was voted the league’s top midfielder by the All India Football Federation for the 2017–18 campaign.

Michael Soosairaj Stats

 

ClubSeasonLeagueCupAFCTotal
Chennai City2016-17I-LeagueApp-11

Goals-2

App-2

Goals-0

App-0

Goal-0

App-13

Goals-2

2017-18App-18

Goals-3

App-1

Goal-0

App-0

Goal-0

App-19

Goals-3

Jamshedpur2018-19I-LeagueApp-14

Goal-4

App-0

Goal-0

App-0

Goal-0

App-14

Goal-4

ATK2019-20I-LeagueApp-20

Goal-3

App-0

Goal-0

App-0

Goal-0

App-20

Goal-3

ATK Mohun Bagan2020-21

2021-22

I-LeagueApp-1

Goal-0

App-5

Goal-0

App-0

Goal-0

App-0

Goal-0

App-6

Goal-0

Odisha2022-23I-LeagueApp-0

Goal-o

App-0

Goal-0

App-0

Goal-0

App-0

Goal-0

Michael Soosairaj Family

Michael Soosiraj’s elder brother is also a professional football player. Michael Regin has participated in the I-League and Chennai Super Division with Chennai City. On January 14, 2017, he faced Bengaluru FC in his club’s league debut as a professional. He replaced Marcos Thank in the 55th minute as Chennai City fell by a score of 2-0.

He competed for Railways in the Santosh Trophy as well.

Michael Soosairaj Net Worth

Soosairaj has committed to staying with Odisha FC and will do so till 2024. Well, it’s not clear how much Soorijaj’s wealth can be, but after signing a contract with Odisha, the estimated wealth of Soosiraj was $ 1 million – $5 million.

Social Media

Michael Soosairaj Instagram

Harsh Shukla
