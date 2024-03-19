Miami Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Impresses with a Victory Over Gabriel Diallo on Debut

- Advertisement -

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal displayed impressive calmness as he won in straight sets against Canada’s Gabriel Diallo during his debut at the Miami Open 2024. Nagal, aged 26, maintained his composure throughout the match, defeating the towering Canadian 7-6(3) 6-2 in the first-round qualifier on Monday.

Having recently entered the top 100 in the world rankings after winning the Chennai Open, Sumit Nagal will now play against Coleman Wong in the next round of the Miami Open.

Nagal won the close game in the first set and played very well in the second set. He might become the world No. 92 in tennis after this victory.

In his recent competition, Nagal lost to Milos Raonic at Indian Wells. He got into the main event because Rafael Nadal pulled out at the last minute.

Earlier, in January, Nagal surprised everyone by reaching the second round of the Australian Open. This helped him break into the top 100 players in the ATP rankings.

