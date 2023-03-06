MI Women vs RCB Women Dream11 Prediction | Mumbai Indian Women vs Royal Challengers Women Dream11 Prediction WIPL | MI W vs RCB W WIPL Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, where to watch, venue, pitch report

- Advertisement -

-- Advertisement --

MI Women vs RCB Women Dream 11 prediction: On March 6, 2023, the Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) will face the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) in match 04 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The match will start at 7:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST).

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI-W began their season with an impregnable win against Gujarat Giants (GG) in the first game of the WPL 2023. MI-W defeated Gujarat Giants by 143 runs, making it a one-sided contest.

-- Advertisement --

Unlike the Men’s franchise, Mumbai ended Gujarat’s innings in the 16th over with a total score of 64 runs and won the match by 143 runs to begin their campaign with a victory.

Check out our Best Fantasy Selections for MI-W vs RCB-W.

-- Advertisement --

Let’s take a look at the MI-W vs RCB-W Dream 11 prediction for the match.

MI Women vs RCB Women Dream 11 prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Match Matchday-4- MI-W vs RCB-W – Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL) MI-W vs RCB-W Match Date Monday, March 6th, 2023 MI-W vs RCB-W Match Time 7:30 pm IST MI-W vs RCB-W Venue Brabourne Stadium

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for MI Women vs RCB Women

Key Players in the Form RCB-W top performers: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh , Ellyse Perry. -- Advertisement -- MI-W top performers: Harmanpreet Kaur, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar Weather forecast for MI-W vs RCB-W match During the match, there is no chance of rain, and the sky will be clear. Pitch conditions for the MI-W vs RCB-W match The Brabourne pitch will help with run scoring. It’s a batting surface, so bowlers must hunch their backs to reap the benefits. The par score will be 160. Toss Factor in MI-W vs RCB-W match Either team may benefit from batting early and setting a difficult target for the other. Venue stats Average first innings score – 165 Highest score – 209/4 Lowest score – 96/10 MI-W vs RCB-W Head-to-head Both teams will be facing each other for the first time. MI-W vs RCB-W T20 WIPL squads RCB-W squad 2023: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Megan Schutt, Kanika Ahuja, Dané Van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Preeti Bose Komal Zanzad, Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Poonam Khemnar, Sahana Pawar, Shreyanka Patil. MI-W squad 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar, Humairaa Kaazi, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht, Saika Ishaque, Sonam Yadav.

Probable Playing XI for RCB-W

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh

Probable Playing XI for MI-W

Yastika Bhatia (WK), Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur(C), Amelia Kerr, Natalie Sciver, Chloe Tryon, Jintimani Kalita, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Sonam Yadav, Saika Ishaque

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for MI Women vs RCB Women Dream 11 prediction | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Wicketkeepers – Richa Ghosh

Batsmen – Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Heather Knight, Sophie Devine

All-rounders – Amelia Kerr, Ellyse Perry, Natalie Sciver

Bowlers – Saika Ishaque, Megun Schutt, Renuka Singh

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Wicketkeepers – Richa Ghosh

Batsmen – Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Heather Knight, Hayley Matthews

All-Rounders – Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ellyse Perry, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine

Bowlers – Megan Schutt, Saika Ishaque

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Richa Ghosh: is the obvious pick in this one and can get for 8.5 credits. She’ll be looking to perform well in this one.

Batsmen Prediction – Dream11 prediction for today match

Harmanpreet Kaur: The Mumbai Indians captain lit up the stage with her stunning 65-run knock in the first WPL opener.

All-rounder Prediction – Dream11 prediction for today match

Amelia Kerr: Kerr took two wickets with the ball after blasting a scorching not 45 off 24 balls in the opening game.

Bowlers Prediction – Dream11 prediction for today match

Saika Isaque: Saika’s amazing bowling broke the opposition’s back and resulted in four wickets.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Amelia Kerr

Dream 11 Vice-captain Prediction

Natalie Sciver

Must Picks for MI W vs RCB W Dream11 Prediction

Amelia Kerr

Hayley Matthews

Ellyse Perry

Megun Schutt

Harmanpreet Kaur

Risky choices for MI Women vs RCB Women Dream 11 prediction

Sahana Pawar

Sonam Yadav

Who will win today’s match between the Royal Challengers women and Mumbai Indian women?

Royal Challengers women are expected to win this one, although they may face tough competition from Mumbai Indian women.