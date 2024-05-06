Monday, May 6, 2024
MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction | Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source: BCCI
4 mins read
Updated:
MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns at the illustrious Wankhede Stadium.  While SRH sits comfortably at fourth place on the IPL points table, boasting six victories out of their ten matches, MI finds themselves grappling with inconsistency, managing just three wins in the same number of games. 

MI captain Hardik Pandya has faced mounting criticism for his lackluster form with both bat and ball, alongside scrutiny over his leadership decisions. For him, this match presents an opportunity to silence his critics and lead his team by example, injecting a sense of urgency and purpose into MI’s campaign.

The dynamics of the match will be heavily influenced by the Wankhede Stadium’s characteristics, known for its batsman-friendly conditions with some assistance for fast bowlers. Recent trends suggest that captains winning the toss are likely to opt for setting a target, given the marginal advantage for teams batting first. 

MI vs SRH Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024)
Match MI vs SRH, 55th Match
Venue Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Monday, 6 May 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for MI vs SRH Tata IPL

Here’s the expert advice on forming your Dream11 team for the MI vs SRH match.

Key Players in the Form MI: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah

SRH: Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma 
Weather forecast for MI vs SRH match Temperature: 31°C

Precipitation: 1%

Humidity: 66%

Wind: 14 km/h
Pitch conditions for MI vs SRH Batting-friendly pitch with pace and bounce. Scores around 200 expected batting first.
Toss Factor in MI vs SRH Teams winning the toss may prefer to bat first.
MI vs SRH Head-to-head MI- 12 wins

SRH – 10 wins
MI vs SRH Tata IPL squads MI squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.

SRH Squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Glenn Phillips, Upendra Singh Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T. Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

Probable Playing XI for MI

Ishan Kishan(wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Nuwan Thushara, Jasprit Bumrah

Probable Playing XI for SRH

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

Impact Players

SRH: Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Sanvir Singh, Anmolpreet Singh

MI: Dewald Brevis, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Romario Shepherd, Naman Dhir

Best Fantasy Cricket Tips for MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction – Tips by Expert

MI vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Travis Head, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins, T Natarajan, Nuwan Thushara

MI vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen: Klaasen’s recent stellar performances ensure dependable wicketkeeping and the potential for valuable runs, making him a standout choice for fantasy cricket teams. 

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Travis Head: Head is in fine form, having scored 396 runs at a strike rate of 194. He is expected to perform well with the bat at Wankhede. 

Tilak Verma: So far this season, Verma has scored 347 runs at a strike rate of 151. He could be a gamechanger in today’s match.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Hardik Pandya: Pandya’s dual proficiency with bat and ball is set to bring balance to the team’s lineup, earning crucial points for fantasy cricket managers. His batting might not be at the par but, his bowling in the last couple of game has been decent. He has picked up 4 wickets in last 2 games.

Nitish Reddy: Nitish has been in an amazing touch, especially in the last game against RR, the all-rounder scored a match winning 76 off 49 and bowled an over as well. His ability to bowl whenever required makes him a must have player in your team.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah is currently holding the purple cap with 17 wickets to his name. He is expected to pick crucial wickets against SRH.

T Natarajan: With 15 wickets to his name, Natarajan is currently 4th in the purple cap race. He can play a pivotal role in restricting the run flow in today’s match.

Captain Prediction

Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins

Vice-captain Prediction

Travis Head and Tilak Verma

Must Picks for MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Risky choices for MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Who will win today’s match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

It seems Mumbai Indians will have an edge in today’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


