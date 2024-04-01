Monday, April 1, 2024
MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction | Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

Image Source- Jio Cinema
MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians take on Rajasthan Royals on Monday, 1st April 2024, at Wankhede. With every team striving to leave a lasting impression and ascend the points ladder, spectators can anticipate an intense showdown brimming with exhilarating cricketing moments. Mumbai Indians will face off against Rajasthan Royals for the first encounter in the IPL 2024 season.

MI vs RR IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series: Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024)
Match: MI vs RR, 14th Match
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST – Monday, 1 April 2024
TV Channel: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: JioCinema app

Best Dream11 Team Prediction | Tips by Experts for MI vs RR IPL

Key Players in the Form
Weather forecast for MI vs RR match
  • Temperature: 30°C
  • Humidity: 71%
  • Precipitation: None
Pitch conditions for MI Vs RR The game is scheduled to be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, renowned for its flat pitch. Its favorable conditions for batting, coupled with the small boundaries, make it an ideal setting for scoring run.
Toss Factor in MI vs RR Toss could play a crucial role, with teams likely to prefer chasing due to the balanced nature of the pitch.
MI vs RR Head-to-head
  • Total Match- 28
  • MI won- 15
  • RR won- 12
  • No Result- 1
RR vs MI Tata IPL squads MI: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Kwena Maphaka

RR: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian

Probable Playing XI for RR

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma.

Impact Player Options

  • Nandre Burger/Shimron Hetmyer,
  • Navdeep Saini,
  • Kuldeep Sen,
  • Shubham Dubey,
  • Rovman Powell

Probable Playing XI for MI

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Hardik Pandya (c), Piyush Chawla, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah.

Impact Player Options

  • Dewald Brevis/Kwena Maphaka,
  • Mohammad Nabi,
  • Nehal Wadhera,
  • Arjun Tendulkar,
  • Akash Madhwal

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for MI vs RR | Today’s Match Prediction

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team 1

  • Keepers – Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Jos Butler
  • Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc), Tilak Varma
  • All-rounders – Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Naman Dhir
  • Bowler – Jasprit Bumrah

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 Team IPL 2024

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team 2

  • Keepers – Ishan Kishan (vc), Sanju Samson, Jos Butler
  • Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma
  • All-rounders – Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag (c)
  • Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 Team IPL 2024

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson, consistently demonstrating his prowess as a skilled wicketkeeper, has been delivering commendable performances throughout this IPL season.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Yashasvi Jaiswal: He is yet to showcase his batting prowess in the current season. Nevertheless, he has been in fine form on the international T20 stage since 2023. Additionally, his impressive batting for RR in 2023 included a remarkable century against MI in the 1000th IPL match.

Rohit Sharma: Throughout this IPL season, Rohit Sharma has maintained consistent performance. In the last match, he scored 26 runs off 12 balls against SRH.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Riyan Parag: Riyan Parag’s batting has been impressive in the current IPL season. In the opening match against LSG, he played a crucial role in rescuing RR from an early collapse. Then, against DC, he emerged as the standout performer, achieving a career-best score of 84 runs off 45 balls, leading RR to victory.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya, regarded as one of the finest all-rounders, contributed with both bat and ball in the recent match against SRH, scoring 24 runs and claiming a wicket, dismissing Mayank Agarwal.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Trent Boult: Trent Boult has been performing admirably with the ball this season, showcasing his prowess as a skilled bowler.

Nandre Burger: He has proven to be a wicket-taking bowler this season. In the match against DC, he dismissed two crucial batsmen, playing a pivotal role in his team’s victory.

Must Picks for MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction

  • Rohit Sharma
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal
  • Tilak Varma
  • Tim David

Risky Choices for MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction

  • Sandeep Sharma
  • Suryakumar Yadav

Who will win today’s match between MI vs RR match?

Given the formidable batting lineups of both teams, the bowlers will face a significant challenge. However, we anticipate that RR is likely to emerge victorious in this contest.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big

DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction | Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

