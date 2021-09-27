-- Advertisement --

Another big match in IPL 2021 ended on a low note. But there was no shortage for drama. RCB devastated the MI batting line-up and won the battle to make their point tally 12 keeping their qualification chances intact. MI is in desperate trouble after this loss as they have been pulled down to 7th position in the points table. To ensure qualification they need to win all of their four remaining matches.

Story of the match

Rohit Sharma decided to bowl first at Dubai International Stadium after winning the toss. RCB changed Tim David and brought in veteran power-hitting all-rounder Dan Christian while MI swapped Saurabh Tiwary out for their trump card – Hardik Pandya. The match began with an inclusive battle between Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. Though Bumrah got the early wicket of Devdutt Padikkal, Virat went after the star-pacer and found great touch to continue through the innings. His partnership with Srikar Bharat and later with Glenn Maxwell set a good score of 165 for RCB to defend. But apart from the innings of Kohli, Maxwell and Bharat, the rest of RCB was under control of the MI bowlers.

Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock seemed unstoppable at the start of the second innings. They were cruising at a very good run-rate and the chase was supposed to be a piece of cake for Mumbai Indians. That was just until Glenn Maxwell and Yuzvendra Chahal ripped that partnership and the entire Mi top order apart. It all went down to the MI middle order which was already in shattered pieces. Even the inclusion of Hardik Pandya couldn’t help. And as the icing on the cake, Harshal Patel clinched a phenomenal hat-trick dismissing Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar. Mumbai Indians was completely thrashed and got all out for 111.

Key moments

Virat is truly back in form

A responsible innings from the RCB skipper yesterday. After a fifty against CSK in their last game, he scored another 51 from 42 teaming up with Srikar Bharat and Glenn Maxwell during a longer chunk of the match. However, he was dismissed before accelerating his innings.

A Maxwell show

Innovation and power. You know what to expect when Glenn Maxwell is on song. In his 56 from 37, Maxwell entertained the fans with reverse sweeps, switch hits and raw slogs.

Jasprit Bumrah is once again MI’s savior

Three crucial wickets of Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell and AB De Villiers at the most important points of the match was Jasprit Bumrah’s contribution to the match. He ended his spell with a figure of 4-0-36-3.

Mumbai’s batting is a major conundrum

No one except Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have any influence on the Mumbai batting in the past matches and it was no different against RCB as well. When Rohit Sharma was dismissed, MI needed 86 from 60 balls. Well, they just collapsed dramatically and ended up losing all their wickets for 111.

Harshal-Hatrick Patel

The current purple cap holder was a bit dull in the initial matches of the second leg. It was kind of coincidental that he found his rhythm back against the same side that he took a 5 wicket haul in the first match of the season. The only difference is that, this time it was a hattrick including the main wickets of Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Rahul Chahar.

Hits and Flops

Hits

Glenn Maxwell – RCB after a couple of losses early in the second leg, desperately needed their marquee signing to replicate his first leg form. Glenn Maxwell learned the situation and acted accordingly.

Jasprit Bumrah – Bumrah is definitely in hot form. No matter how average other bowlers are Bumrah maintained his standards in every match.

Harshal Patel – A hat-trick to remember. What a wonderful season he is having!

Yuzvendra Chahal – Though Harshal was the leading wicket taker for RCB, Chahal was the real architect behind Mi’s collapse, taking the crucial wickets of de Kock and Ishan.

Flops

Surya Kumar Yadav – A really tough time for SK Yadav. Not at all a good sign for India as they begin their T20 World Cup campaign immediately after IPL 2021.

Krunal Pandya – Krunal was entrusted with the responsibility of playing an anchoring inning but failed to do so.

AB de Villiers – RCB’s superman is lacking his superpowers with the bat recently.

Tactical punts and fails

Promoting Krunal Pandya over Pollard was not the greatest of ideas given the form and capability of both players to find boundaries in big grounds like Dubai.

Finishing four overs of Maxwell turned out to be the decision of the day by Virat Kohli. He got the important wickets of Rohit Sharma and Krunal Pandya.

