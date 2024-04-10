Thursday, April 11, 2024
MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction | Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangaluru Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source - MI
KreedOn Network
By KreedOn Network
5 mins read
Updated:
MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Currently, Mumbai Indians hold the 8th position while Royal Challengers Bengaluru are at 9th in the points table. Mumbai won 1 out of 4 matches played, defeating Delhi Capitals with Rohit Sharma and Tim David scoring 49 and 45 runs. In contrast, Royal Challengers Bengaluru won 1 out of 5 matches, lost to Rajasthan Royals in their last match. Historically, Mumbai Indians have won 20 out of 34 encounters against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

MI vs RCB Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024)
Match MI vs RCB, 25th Match.
Venue Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – 11 April 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 Team prediction | Tips by Experts for MI vs RCB Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form MI: Rohit Sharma, Tim David, Ishan Kishan and Romario Shepherd

RCB: Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik
Weather forecast for MI vs RCB match
  • Temperature: 28°C
  • Humidity: 38%
  • Precipitation: 0%
  • Wind: 24 km/h
Pitch conditions for MI vs RCB
  • Pitch Behavior: Batting-friendly
  • Best Suited To: Pace
  • Average 1st Innings Score: 195
Toss Factor in MI vs RCB Team winning the toss may prefer to bat first.
MI vs RCB Head-to-head
  • MI – 20 wins
  • RCB – 14 wins
RCB vs MI Tata IPL squads MI Squad: Hardik Pandya ©, Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.

RCB squad: Faf du Plessis ©, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Curran, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan

Probable Playing XI for MI

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya©, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal

Probable Playing XI for RCB 

Faf du Plessis©, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Saurav Chauhan, Mayank Dagar, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Himanshu Sharma

Impact Players

MI: Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani

RCB:  Himanshu Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshakumar, Swapnil Singh, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror

MI vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Image

Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Cameron Green, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley and Akash Madhwal

MI vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Image

Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Cameron Green, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley and Akash Madhwal.

Wicket Keeper Prediction

Ishan Kishan: With his explosive batting style and consistent performances, he is a reliable choice behind the stumps. He is in terrific form, which he showcased against DC with a quickfire 42 runs in just 23 balls. If you want to try DK, you can only try him in the Grand League if you are a risk taker.

Batsmen Prediction

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma’s experience and skill make him a top pick for Dream11. His ability to anchor the innings or accelerate the scoring rate depending on the situation makes him a valuable asset.

SuryaKumar Yadav: He will be the best choice from the batter’s section for today’s match because his records at the venue are just top notch and he has an average of 35 against RCB with 3 half centuries. He is also a good option for captain for today’s encounter.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Glenn Maxwell: The Big Show has been out of form in the tournament so far, but his records say that’s he also performs against Mumbai Indians and the conditions. also suits his playing style. Talking about his bowling, he is more improved bowler now, and has been playing role of a spinner for RCB so far. In MI’s batting lineup there are many left handers so he can easily pick some wickets as well, all these factors make him such great choice for you.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya’s explosive batting and handy bowling skills make him a valuable all-rounder. In the last match against DC, he promoted himself at number four and played a good inning. He has the ability to take few wickets as well.

Cameron Green: Young Australian all rounder could be a great pick from the allrounder section because he has been bowling his full quota of four overs and he know the conditions really well as his average in this ground is 76 while batting and he is a must have pick.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah’s lethal bowling in the death overs and his ability to pick up crucial breakthroughs in the powerplay make him a top choice.

Reece Topley: The fast bowler from England presents a compelling option for you, particularly due to his proficiency in swinging the ball early in the innings. Additionally, being a left-hander, he offers valuable variety and can effectively bowl during the death overs, increasing the likelihood of him taking wickets.

Captain Prediction

Glenn Maxwell and SuryaKumar Yadav

Vice-captain Prediction

Reece Topley, Cameron Green and Virat Kohli

Must Picks for MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction

  • Cameron Green
  • Glenn Maxwell
  • Suryakumar Yadav
  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Virat Kohli
  • Ishan Kishan

Risky choices for MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Who will win today’s match between Mumbai Indians and RCB Capitals

On paper both the teams have solid batting lineup followed by decent bowling attacks, but talking about the Havey side for this encounter, is surely MI because their batting lineup is in great form and in last match, they got the momentum they wanted, so for RCB it will be very tough to beat such a team which is coming from a mammoth victory. RCB is lacking in all three departments as their batters are looking off-color, their fielding is also not that good and their bowling is also looking very ordinary, so Mumbai Indians have better chances to taste victory.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


