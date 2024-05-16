Friday, May 17, 2024
MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction | Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

MI vs LSG dream11 Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images
KreedOn Network
By KreedOn Network
5 mins read
Updated:
MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday, May 17 at the Wankhede Stadium in what happens to be the final league game for both teams in IPL 2024. This game is a must-win for LSG to stay alive in the playoffs race

MI finds themselves in unfamiliar territory this season, having already been eliminated from the tournament. Their campaign has been plagued by inconsistencies and strategic misfires, epitomized by Hardik Pandya‘s challenging stint as captain. With pride at stake, MI aims to end their season on a high note and disrupt LSG’s playoff aspirations.

LSG’s recent form paints a grim picture, having succumbed to three consecutive defeats, including a crucial loss against DC. Despite the setback, LSG can still clinch a playoff berth with a victory against MI and favorable results elsewhere.

The Wankhede Stadium traditionally favors batsmen, offering a conducive surface for stroke-making. However, recent matches have witnessed the pitch slowing down, providing assistance to spinners. MI’s recent chase against SRH and struggle against KKR exemplify the pitch’s variable nature. As it stands, it’s imperative for teams to adapt swiftly in order to emerge victorious.

Both teams grapple with form inconsistencies. While no major injury concerns loom over either side, the psychological toll of successive defeats could impact player morale. LSG’s defeat to SRH exposed defensive vulnerabilities. Conversely, MI’s underwhelming season raises questions about Hardik Pandya’s captaincy and tactical decision-making. Both skippers seek redemption, however, only one would have the last laugh. Who would that be? KL Rahul or Hardik Pandya? We’ll have to wait to find out.

MI vs LSG Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024)
Match MI vs LSG, 67th Match
Venue Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Friday, 17 May 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for MI vs LSG Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form MI: Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma

LSG: Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Yash Thakur
Weather forecast for MI vs LSG match Temperature: 33°C

Precipitation: 1%

Humidity: 64%

Wind: 16 km/h
Pitch conditions for MI vs LSG Pitch Behavior: Batting-friendly

Best Suited To: Spin

Average 1st Innings Score: 180
Toss Factor in MI vs LSG Team winning the toss may prefer to bat first.
MI vs LSG Head-to-head MI – 1 win

LSG – 4 wins
Tata IPL squads – MI vs LSG MI: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.

LSG: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan.

Probable playing XI for MI

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara

Probable playing XI for LSG

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (C & wk ), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for MI vs LSG | Today’s Match Prediction

Impact players for MI vs LSG

MI: Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Shivalik Sharma, Mohammad Nabi, Kumar Karthikeya

LSG: Mohsin Khan, Devdutt Padikkal, Prerak Mankad, M Siddharth, K Gowtham

MI vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nuwan Thushara

MI vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Tilak Varma, Rohit Sharma, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Mohsin Khan, Arshad Khan

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Ishan Kishan: Ishan’s performance in the IPL 2024 season has been nothing short of commendable, tallying 306 runs at a striking rate of 153. Kishan’s explosive batting style in addition to his exciting glovework behind the stumps makes him an enticing prospect for fantasy teams. 

KL Rahul: In the IPL 2024 season, KL Rahul has been a standout performer, amassing an impressive 465 runs at a solid strike rate of 136. Rahul’s consistency with the bat and ability to anchor the innings make him an indispensable asset for fantasy cricket enthusiasts. 

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Tilak Varma: With an impressive tally of 416 runs in the IPL 2024 season, Tilak Varma has emerged as a formidable force in the batting lineup. His strike rate of 149 reflects his ability to score quickly without compromising on consistency. 

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma’s class and experience shine through with his 349 runs this season at a strike rate of 145. Sharma’s ability to anchor an innings or unleash a flurry of boundaries makes him a versatile pick for fantasy teams. As a seasoned campaigner, he possesses the astuteness to navigate tricky situations and capitalize on opportunities. 

Suryakumar Yadav: SKY has been a consistent performer throughout the IPL 2024 season, accumulating 345 runs at an impressive strike rate of 169. Yadav’s aggressive yet calculated approach to batting makes him a prized asset in fantasy cricket. 

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Marcus Stoinis: Stoinis has been a revelation this season, amassing 360 runs with a strike rate of 149. His dynamic style of play injects vitality into any fantasy lineup. Stoinis’s ability to deliver impactful performances with both bat and ball adds versatility to his fantasy value. 

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Jasprit Bumrah: Having scalped 20 wickets this season at an impressive average of 16, Bumrah stands second in the Purple Cap race. He has been a linchpin in the MI bowling department. His ability to strike at crucial junctures of the game makes him a valuable asset for fantasy teams. 

Naveen-ul-Haq: Naveen has claimed 12 wickets at an average of 26 this season. His ability to generate pace and extract bounce from the surface adds potency to his bowling arsenal. Haq’s knack for breaking partnerships and picking crucial wickets makes him a valuable asset for fantasy teams seeking impact bowlers. 

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah

Dream11 Vice-Captain Prediction

Marcus Stoinis and Rohit Sharma 

Must Picks for MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction:

  • KL Rahul
  • Marcus Stoinis
  • Rohit Sharma
  • Jasprit Bumrah

Risky choices for MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Who will win today’s match between the Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants?

Both teams have been struggling this season. However, given the home support and a determination to end their otherwise pathetic season with something to smile about, Mumbai Indians will enter the match as slight favorites.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


KreedOn Network
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
