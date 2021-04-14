MI Vs KKR | IPL 2021| Match 5 | Summary| Analysis| Facts| Points| Score

-- Advertisement --

MI Vs KKR, IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians secured their first win of the 14th season of the IPL, 2021. MI beat Kolkata Knight Riders in match 5 by 10 runs at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

MI’s bowler Rahul Chahar registered his best bowling figures (4/27) in the IPL. MI successfully defended a total of 152. KKR bowled out on 142/7.

KKR Innings: MI Vs KKR

Chasing a target of 153, Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill opened the innings for KKR– both showed quality batting to start the innings for the side. The duo batted confidently. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult’s pace helped them hit some well-timed strokes.

It was Rahul Chahar who provided the breakthrough for MI. Chahar got the wicket of Gill in the 9th over. KKR’s total was 81/1 at the midway stage when Chahar once again did the magic for MI, this time it was Rahul Tripathi who had to depart in the 11th over.

From the other end, it was Nitish Rana who kept the KKR’s scoreboard moving. He brought up his 2nd consecutive half-century in the season. But wickets kept falling in regular intervals, Chahar got his third wicket of the match, dismissing the skipper Eoin Morgan. Soon after, Chahar got his 4th wicket in the form of the dangerous man, Nitish Rana.

MI continued to build pressure on KKR’s batsmen, Krunal Pandya bowled out Shakib Al Hasan in the 16th over. The 5th match was a lucky one for West Indian all-rounder Andre Russel who was dropped twice by MI fielders.

Bumrah’s wealth of experience helped MI as he conceded only 4 runs in the 19th over.

With 15 runs to win for KKR in the last over, it was Boult who got the responsibility to deliver the last over. His clever bowling and varying pace helped the side win the match by 10 runs.

MI Innings: MI Vs KKR

Earlier, KKR won the toss and asked MI to bat first. MI came up with a change in their playing XI, Quinton de Kock replaced Chris Lynn at the top. However, the left-hander departed early by Varun Chakravarthy in the second over itself.

Suryakumar Yadav, who came next to bat in, got off to an aggressive start, the man hit three beautiful boundaries in the third over to the veteran bowler Harbhajan Singh. He continued his hard-hitting and this time the target was Prasidh Krishna, he smacked 16 runs in the 8th over.

The magnificent innings got to an end by Shakib, he dismissed Surya for 56. Soon after, Cummins got the wicket of Ishan Kishan.

The duo of Rohit and Hardik Pandya then added 27 runs for the side in the next four overs. Again it was Cummins who broke the duo’s partnership. He dismissed the MI skipper Rohit Sharma.

Prasidh Krishna got Hardik Pandya out for 15 in the 17th over. But it was Russell who led from the front with the ball for MI. He got five wickets in his two overs.

In the 18th over, Russell picked up 2 wickets, Kieron Pollard and Marco Jansen had to depart. Russel then bowled a three-wicket 20th over and completed his maiden five-wicket haul in the IPL. It helped KKR bowl out MI for 152.

Brief Scores: MI Vs KKR

Mumbai Indians 152 all out (Suryakumar Yadav 56, Rohit Sharma 43, Andre Russell 5/15) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 142/7 (Nitish Rana 57, Shubman Gill 33, Rahul Chahar 4/27) by 10 runs.

Match Details

Stadium : MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai Toss: Won by Kolkata Knight Riders, elected to field first

Won by Kolkata Knight Riders, elected to field first Player Of The Match : Rahul Chahar

: Rahul Chahar Umpires: Chettithody Shamshuddin and Chris Gaffaney

Chettithody Shamshuddin and Chris Gaffaney TV Umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

KN Ananthapadmanabhan Reserve Umpire: Saiyed Khalid

Saiyed Khalid Match Referee: Sunil Chaturvedi

Sunil Chaturvedi Points: Mumbai Indians 2, Kolkata Knight Riders 0

Twitter Reaction

