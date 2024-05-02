Friday, May 3, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketMI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians...
-- Advertisement --

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source: mykhel.com
KreedOn Network
By KreedOn Network
5 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: The 51st match of the IPL 2024 will feature Mumbai Indians taking on Kolkata Knight Riders. This article provides insights into the MI vs KKR Dream11 prediction for today’s match, the Dream11 team lineup, the expected playing 11, and a pitch report. This encounter marks their first meeting of the season.

-- Advertisement --

The 51st match of IPL 2024 will see Mumbai Indians facing off against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, scheduled for 7:30 PM IST on 3rd May. Kolkata Knight Riders, with 6 wins out of 9 matches, currently hold the second position on the points table with 12 points. In contrast, Mumbai Indians are positioned 9th, having secured 3 wins out of 7 games, totaling 6 points.

Throughout the history of IPL, these two teams have clashed 32 times, with Mumbai Indians emerging victorious in 23 encounters while Kolkata Knight Riders have won 9 matches.

-- Advertisement --

MI vs CSK Tata IPL Dream11

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024)
Match MI vs KKR, 51th Match
Venue Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Sunday, 3 May 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 Team Prediction | Tips by Experts for MI vs KKR Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form KKR: Sunil Narine, Phil Salt and Shreyas Iyer

MI:  Rohit Sharma, Tilak Verma and Jasprit Bumrah 
Weather forecast for MI vs KKR match
  • Temperature: 32°C
  • Humidity: 62%
  • Precipitation: 10%
  • Wind: 19 km/h
Pitch conditions for MI vs KKR
  • Pitch Behavior: Batting-friendly
  • Best Suited To: Pace
  • Average 1st Innings Score: 200
Toss Factor in MI vs KKR Team winning the toss may prefer to bowl first.
MI vs KKR Head-to-head
  • KKR – 9 wins
  • MI – 23 wins
Tata IPL squads MI vs KKR MI Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Shreyas Gopal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Tilak Varma, Harvik Desai, Nehal Wadhera, Luke Wood.

KKR Squad:  Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.

Probable Playing XI for MI

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla

Probable Playing XI for KKR 

Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Chetan Sakariya, Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakravarthy

Impact Players

MI: Naman Dhir, Dewald Brevis, Shams Mulani, Kumar Kartikeya, Nuwan Thushara

-- Advertisement --

KKR: Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Best Fantasy Cricket Tips for MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction – Tips by Expert

KKR vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction | KreedOnPhil Salt, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora

KKR vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Phil Salt, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc, Piyush Chawla, Vaibhav Arora

-- Advertisement --

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Ishan Kishan: With his explosive batting style and consistent performances, Kishan is a reliable choice behind the stumps. He is in terrific form, which he showcased against RCB with a quickfire half century. 

Phil Salt: Currently in stellar form with the bat, Phil Salt has been consistent for KKR. In the previous game, he scored a quickfire 68 against DC. Expect him to provide valuable contributions in today’s match as well.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma’s experience and skill make him a top pick for Dream11. His ability to anchor the innings or accelerate the scoring rate depending on the situation makes him a valuable asset. He can provide solid starts to the MI innings and take the game away from the opponents on any given day.

Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer’s reliability and form in the IPL make him an excellent choice for any fantasy cricket squad. Initially, he wasn’t among the runs. However, from the last few games, he is scoring runs at an excellent strike rate. 

Suryakumar Yadav: The tournament has not been great enough for SKY. However, the chances of him performing well in this game is pretty high and hence he should get a place in your dream team.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya’s explosive batting and handy bowling skills make him a valuable all-rounder. Although he is far from his best form, Pandya has the ability to turn the game with his big hits and pick crucial wickets.

Andre Russell: Renowned for his explosive batting and impactful bowling, Andre Russell has the ability to single-handedly change the course of a match, making him an indispensable pick for fantasy cricket teams.

Sunil Narine: Combining quick runs at the top order with his mystifying spin, Sunil Narine provides versatility and impact, cementing his position as a top selection for today’s match. He has been in brilliant form. He recently scored his maiden T20 century, followed by multiple impactful innings, including a blitzkrieg 71 against PBKS. 

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah’s lethal bowling in the death overs and his ability to pick up crucial breakthroughs in the powerplay make him a top choice. He took 5 wickets in the last game, so he could be really deadly with the new ball against CSK. 

Mitchell Starc: Most of the people are going to drop Mitchell Starc for today’s match because of his form but this venue is great for him to get some form because early on he might get some swing in the air. He will also bowl in death overs if you are a risk taker. Go with Mitchell Starc and make him vice-captain of your team, because there are high chances that he might pick 2 or more wickets.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Andre Russell, Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya 

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Starc

Must Picks for MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Risky choices for MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

  • Tim David 
  • Rinku Singh 

Who will win today’s match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders?

Both the teams are going in different ways as Mumbai Indians are coming from a setback and Kolkata Knight Riders are coming from a stunning victory, so they are more confident. If you look at head-to-head content, Mumbai is really ahead but KKR is running in red hot form so it will be very tough for Mumbai Indians to beat such a team. KKR is stronger in every department, so overall KKR is more likely to win the match.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
KreedOn Network
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous article
10 WWE Superstars Who Are Best Friends Off-Screen: From Rivals to Besties

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

10 WWE Superstars Who Are Best Friends Off-Screen: From Rivals to Besties

Ikshaku Kashyap -
The world of WWE is a whirlwind of larger-than-life personas, intense rivalries, and unpredictable storylines. However, beneath the dazzling...
Sports

10 WWE Stars Who Tested Themselves in MMA: Beyond the Squared Circle

Ikshaku Kashyap -
The world of professional wrestling and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) might seem like separate universes on the surface. However,...
Chess

‘Happy that the title is finally out’: R Vaishali Achieves Grandmaster Title, Marking a New Milestone for Indian Women in Chess

Saiman Das -
R Vaishali achieved Grandmaster-level skills long before FIDE, the international chess organization, formally awarded her the title. In an...
Cricket

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are gearing up for an electrifying encounter...
Cricket

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Rivalry: A Look at Head-to-Head Matches and Records

Ikshaku Kashyap -
The rivalry between India vs Pakistan transcends cricket; it's a cultural phenomenon that ignites a fire in the hearts...
Martial Arts

Aikido: Balancing Mind, Body, and Spirit Through Harmony

Akshanda Chandel -
Aikido is a martial art that embodies the principles of harmony, balance, and circular motion. Often defined as "the...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019