MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: The 51st match of the IPL 2024 will feature Mumbai Indians taking on Kolkata Knight Riders. This article provides insights into the MI vs KKR Dream11 prediction for today’s match, the Dream11 team lineup, the expected playing 11, and a pitch report. This encounter marks their first meeting of the season.

The 51st match of IPL 2024 will see Mumbai Indians facing off against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, scheduled for 7:30 PM IST on 3rd May. Kolkata Knight Riders, with 6 wins out of 9 matches, currently hold the second position on the points table with 12 points. In contrast, Mumbai Indians are positioned 9th, having secured 3 wins out of 7 games, totaling 6 points.

Throughout the history of IPL, these two teams have clashed 32 times, with Mumbai Indians emerging victorious in 23 encounters while Kolkata Knight Riders have won 9 matches.

MI vs CSK Tata IPL Dream11

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match MI vs KKR, 51th Match Venue Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Sunday, 3 May 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 Team Prediction | Tips by Experts for MI vs KKR Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form KKR: Sunil Narine, Phil Salt and Shreyas Iyer MI: Rohit Sharma, Tilak Verma and Jasprit Bumrah Weather forecast for MI vs KKR match Temperature: 32°C

Humidity: 62%

Precipitation: 10%

Wind: 19 km/h Pitch conditions for MI vs KKR Pitch Behavior: Batting-friendly

Best Suited To: Pace

Average 1st Innings Score: 200 Toss Factor in MI vs KKR Team winning the toss may prefer to bowl first. MI vs KKR Head-to-head KKR – 9 wins

MI – 23 wins Tata IPL squads MI vs KKR MI Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah , Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Shreyas Gopal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Tilak Varma , Harvik Desai, Nehal Wadhera, Luke Wood. KKR Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.

Probable Playing XI for MI

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla

Probable Playing XI for KKR

Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Chetan Sakariya, Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakravarthy

Impact Players

MI: Naman Dhir, Dewald Brevis, Shams Mulani, Kumar Kartikeya, Nuwan Thushara

KKR: Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Best Fantasy Cricket Tips for MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction – Tips by Expert

KKR vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Phil Salt, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora

KKR vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Phil Salt, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc, Piyush Chawla, Vaibhav Arora

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Ishan Kishan: With his explosive batting style and consistent performances, Kishan is a reliable choice behind the stumps. He is in terrific form, which he showcased against RCB with a quickfire half century.

Phil Salt: Currently in stellar form with the bat, Phil Salt has been consistent for KKR. In the previous game, he scored a quickfire 68 against DC. Expect him to provide valuable contributions in today’s match as well.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma’s experience and skill make him a top pick for Dream11. His ability to anchor the innings or accelerate the scoring rate depending on the situation makes him a valuable asset. He can provide solid starts to the MI innings and take the game away from the opponents on any given day.

Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer’s reliability and form in the IPL make him an excellent choice for any fantasy cricket squad. Initially, he wasn’t among the runs. However, from the last few games, he is scoring runs at an excellent strike rate.

Suryakumar Yadav: The tournament has not been great enough for SKY. However, the chances of him performing well in this game is pretty high and hence he should get a place in your dream team.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya’s explosive batting and handy bowling skills make him a valuable all-rounder. Although he is far from his best form, Pandya has the ability to turn the game with his big hits and pick crucial wickets.

Andre Russell: Renowned for his explosive batting and impactful bowling, Andre Russell has the ability to single-handedly change the course of a match, making him an indispensable pick for fantasy cricket teams.

Sunil Narine: Combining quick runs at the top order with his mystifying spin, Sunil Narine provides versatility and impact, cementing his position as a top selection for today’s match. He has been in brilliant form. He recently scored his maiden T20 century, followed by multiple impactful innings, including a blitzkrieg 71 against PBKS.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah’s lethal bowling in the death overs and his ability to pick up crucial breakthroughs in the powerplay make him a top choice. He took 5 wickets in the last game, so he could be really deadly with the new ball against CSK.

Mitchell Starc: Most of the people are going to drop Mitchell Starc for today’s match because of his form but this venue is great for him to get some form because early on he might get some swing in the air. He will also bowl in death overs if you are a risk taker. Go with Mitchell Starc and make him vice-captain of your team, because there are high chances that he might pick 2 or more wickets.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Andre Russell, Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Starc

Must Picks for MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Andre Rusell

Sunil Narine

Jasprit Bumrah

Mitchell Starc

Phil Salt

Risky choices for MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Tim David

Rinku Singh

Who will win today’s match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders?

Both the teams are going in different ways as Mumbai Indians are coming from a setback and Kolkata Knight Riders are coming from a stunning victory, so they are more confident. If you look at head-to-head content, Mumbai is really ahead but KKR is running in red hot form so it will be very tough for Mumbai Indians to beat such a team. KKR is stronger in every department, so overall KKR is more likely to win the match.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big