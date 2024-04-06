MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction | Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction: The struggling Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off against the faltering Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match No. 20 of the Indian Premier League 2024. MI find themselves at the bottom of the points table, having suffered three consecutive losses in their opening games. Similarly, DC have also had a rough start to the season, sitting ninth in the table after three losses in four matches.

Despite promising starts from Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and others, Mumbai Indians have failed to capitalize on their opportunities. Their batting lineup needs to convert starts into substantial scores to put pressure on the opposition. Additionally, their bowling unit, led by Jasprit Bumrah, needs to step up and provide breakthroughs at crucial junctures.

With Rishabh Pant leading from the front, Delhi Capitals will look to rectify their bowling woes after conceding a mammoth total in their last match. The onus will be on their batsmen, including Prithvi Shaw and David Warner, to provide stability and firepower to the lineup.

MI vs DC Tata IPL Dream11

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match MI vs DC, 20th Match Venue Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Match Start Time 3:30 PM IST – Sunday, 7 April 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for MI vs DC Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form MI: Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Dewald Brevis DC: David Warner, Rishabh Pant, T Stubbs

Humidity: 38%

Precipitation: 0%

Pitch conditions for MI vs DC Pitch Behavior: Batting-friendly

Best Suited To: Pace

Average 1st Innings Score: 180 Toss Factor in MI vs DC Team winning the toss may prefer to bat first. MI vs DC Head-to-head MI – 18 wins DC – 15 wins MI vs DC Tata IPL squads MI Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma. DC squad: David Warner, MR Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (C), RK Bhui, T Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, KL Yadav, Ishant Sharma, KK Ahmed, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, P Shaw, S Chikara, Lalit Yadav, P Dubey, JA Richardson, Rasikh Salam, Vicky Ostwal, A Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, HC Brook, J Fraser-McGurk

Probable Playing XI for MI

Ishan Kishan(wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka, Dewald Brevis

Probable Playing XI for DC

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c)(wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Rasikh Dar, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Abishek Porel

Impact Players

MI: Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, N Thushara, Romario Shepherd

DC: Mukesh Kumar, Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Jake Fraser-McGurk

MI vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Hardik Pandya, David Warner, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Anrich Nortje, Piyush Chawla, Ishant Sharma

MI vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, David Warner, Tilak Varma, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Rasikh Dar, Abishek Porel, Piyush Chawla

Wicket Keeper Prediction

Rishabh Pant: With his explosive batting style and consistent performances, Pant is a reliable choice behind the stumps. He is in terrific form, which he showcased against KKR with a quickfire half century.

Batsmen Prediction

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma’s experience and skill make him a top pick for Dream11. His ability to anchor the innings or accelerate the scoring rate depending on the situation makes him a valuable asset.

David Warner: Warner’s experience, solid technique, and ability to score big runs make him a top pick for any fantasy cricket team.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Mitchell Marsh: Marsh’s dual ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes him a versatile pick, offering all-round potential.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya’s explosive batting and handy bowling skills make him a valuable all-rounder. Although he is far from his best form, Pandya has the ability to turn the game with his big hits and pick crucial wickets.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah’s lethal bowling in the death overs and his ability to pick up crucial breakthroughs in the powerplay make him a top choice.

Ishant Sharma: Ishant has still got the spark in him, and he proved that against KKR when his perfect inswing yorker tumbled Andre Russell’s stumps. He can maintain perfect line and length, and he has got multiple bowling variations in his hat. Thus, Ishant Sharma is a top bowling pick.

Captain Prediction

Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant

Vice-captain Prediction

David Warner and Jasprit Bumrah

Must Picks for MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Rohit Sharma

Rishabh Pant

Abhisek Porel

Jasprit Bumrah

Anrich Nortje

D Brevis

Risky choices for MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Hardik Pandya

Rasikh Dar

Kwena Maphaka

Who will win today’s match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals

Both teams will be eager to secure a much-needed victory to climb up the points table. Considering Mumbai’s home advantage and the return of Suryakumar Yadav, they might have a slight edge over Delhi Capitals in this encounter.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big