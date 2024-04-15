MI vs CSK: Wankhede Roars as MS Dhoni Smashes Pandya for Massive Sixes

- Advertisement -

MS Dhoni, the former captain of India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), once again showcased his vintage form with a blistering innings against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) on Sunday, April 14 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Coming to bat in the final over with just four balls remaining, MS Dhoni unleashed an onslaught on Hardik Pandya, smashing three consecutive sixes. At the age of 42, Dhoni’s cameo of 20 runs off merely four deliveries electrified the crowd with each boundary. Notably, the first of the three maximums was particularly remarkable, as he elegantly dispatched a wide delivery outside off stump, launching it high into the night sky, clearing the long-off boundary by a significant margin.

Watch the video of MS Dhoni hitting sixes here:

DO NOT MISS MSD 🤝 Hat-trick of Sixes 🤝 Wankhede going berserk Sit back & enjoy the LEGEND spreading joy & beyond 💛 😍 Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #MIvCSK | @msdhoni | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/SuRErWrQTG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2024

Returning to the match, Chennai Super Kings were tasked with batting first and managed to amass a formidable total of 206/4 in their designated 20 overs, thanks to impressive performances from Ruturaj Gaikwad (scoring 69 off 40 balls) and Shivam Dube (remaining unbeaten on 66 runs from 38 deliveries), supported by a quick contribution from MS Dhoni. Mumbai Indians, in response, fell short, reaching only 186/6 in their allocated 20 overs, with Rohit Sharma standing out as the sole standout performer with an unbeaten century, scoring 105 runs from 63 balls. Matheesha Pathirana shone with the ball for Chennai Super Kings, claiming figures of 4/28 in four overs. Following this victory, Chennai Super Kings maintained their hold on the third position in the points table, accruing eight points from six matches, while Mumbai Indians slid down to the eighth position, accumulating four points from six games.