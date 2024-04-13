MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction | Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report   

- Advertisement -

MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: The upcoming clash between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will witness a clash of giants. Both teams are coming off significant victories, eager to assert their dominance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

MI led by the dynamic Hardik Pandya, have experienced a rollercoaster journey in the current IPL season. Despite a shaky start, they have showcased their resilience by securing two consecutive wins in their last two outings. Their latest triumph, a remarkable chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where they successfully pursued a daunting 197-run target with seven wickets in hand, shows their batting prowess and ability to handle pressure situations. With their confidence soaring and momentum building, Mumbai Indians will be determined to carry forward their winning momentum and consolidate their position on the points table.

On the opposing side, the Chennai Super Kings have had a mixed bag of results so far in the tournament. While they exhibited their potential with a convincing seven-wicket victory over the formidable Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous encounter, their inconsistency, especially in away games, remains a concern. Having suffered defeats in both of their initial away fixtures, CSK will be eager to rectify their away record and establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with.

MI vs CSK Tata IPL Dream11

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match MI vs CSK, 29th Match Venue Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Sunday, 14 April 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 Team Prediction | Tips by Experts for MI vs CSK Tata IPL

Probable Playing XI for MI

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee

Probable Playing XI for CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Players

MI: Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai, Dewald Brevis

CSK: Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali

Best Fantasy Cricket Tips for MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction – Tips by Expert

MI vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Shreyas Gopal

MI vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Rachin Ravindra (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya (vc), MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Gerald Coetzee

Wicket Keeper Prediction

Ishan Kishan: With his explosive batting style and consistent performances, Kishan is a reliable choice behind the stumps. He is in terrific form, which he showcased against RCB with a quickfire half century.

Batsmen Prediction

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma’s experience and skill make him a top pick for Dream11. His ability to anchor the innings or accelerate the scoring rate depending on the situation makes him a valuable asset. He can provide solid starts to the MI innings and take the game away from the opponents on any given day.

Daryl Mitchell: Daryl Mitchell’s adaptability to various match scenarios makes him a must-have in the batting lineup. He has a solid technique and can rotate the strike efficiently.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Gaikwad has got the ability to build partnerships and dictate the tempo of the game. He has terrific timing and the ability to find gaps effortlessly. He can deliver match-winning performances on his day. Besides, he returned to form with an unbeaten half century against KKR in the last game.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya’s explosive batting and handy bowling skills make him a valuable all-rounder. Although he is far from his best form, Pandya has the ability to turn the game with his big hits and pick crucial wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja: Jadeja is a proven match-winner. He has exceptional skills in both bowling, batting and fielding. Whenever CSK is in trouble, Jadeja picks his team out of the rut almost single-handedly. Although he is yet to show his peak form in this year’s IPL, one cannot ignore his potential.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah’s lethal bowling in the death overs and his ability to pick up crucial breakthroughs in the powerplay make him a top choice. He took 5 wickets in the last game, so he could be really deadly with the new ball against CSK.

Deepak Chahar: Chahar is known for striking early and providing crucial breakthroughs. His all-round abilities often set the tone for CSK. His accuracy and control make him a difficult proposition for batsmen to handle, particularly in the powerplay overs.

Captain Prediction

Rohit Sharma and Rachin Ravindra

Vice-captain Prediction

Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya

Must Picks for MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Rohit Sharma

Suryakumar Yadav

Jasprit Bumrah

Ravindra Jadeja

Risky choices for MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Tushar Deshpande

Tilak Varma

Who will win today’s match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings?

Both teams boast formidable batting line-ups capable of wreaking havoc on the opposition bowlers. The battle between the likes of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ishan Kishan for Mumbai Indians, and the experienced duo of Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad for Chennai Super Kings, promises to be a spectacle worth witnessing.

While MI possess a potent bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, CSK rely on the spin wizardry of Ravindra Jadeja and the experience of Dwayne Bravo to stifle the opposition batsmen.

However, based on the current form and team dynamics described in the pre-match analysis, the Mumbai Indians appear to have a slight advantage. They have been in good form recently, with two consecutive wins under their belt and the confidence of chasing down a formidable target in their last outing.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big