Sunday, April 14, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketMI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction | Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings...
-- Advertisement --

MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction | Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report   

MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts - IPL 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source- Sporting News
KreedOn Network
By KreedOn Network
6 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: The upcoming clash between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will witness a clash of giants. Both teams are coming off significant victories, eager to assert their dominance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

-- Advertisement --

MI led by the dynamic Hardik Pandya, have experienced a rollercoaster journey in the current IPL season. Despite a shaky start, they have showcased their resilience by securing two consecutive wins in their last two outings. Their latest triumph, a remarkable chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where they successfully pursued a daunting 197-run target with seven wickets in hand, shows their batting prowess and ability to handle pressure situations. With their confidence soaring and momentum building, Mumbai Indians will be determined to carry forward their winning momentum and consolidate their position on the points table.

On the opposing side, the Chennai Super Kings have had a mixed bag of results so far in the tournament. While they exhibited their potential with a convincing seven-wicket victory over the formidable Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous encounter, their inconsistency, especially in away games, remains a concern. Having suffered defeats in both of their initial away fixtures, CSK will be eager to rectify their away record and establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with. 

-- Advertisement --

MI vs CSK Tata IPL Dream11

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024)
Match MI vs CSK, 29th Match
Venue Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Sunday, 14 April 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 Team Prediction | Tips by Experts for MI vs CSK Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja

MI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav
Weather forecast for MI vs CSK match
  • Temperature: 32°C
  • Humidity: 62%
  • Precipitation: 10%
  • Wind: 19 km/h
Pitch conditions for MI vs CSK
  • Pitch Behavior: Batting-friendly
  • Best Suited To: Pace
  • Average 1st Innings Score: 200
Toss Factor in MI vs CSK Team winning the toss may prefer to bowl first.
MI vs CSK Head-to-head
  • CSK – 16 wins
  • MI – 20 wins
Tata IPL squads MI vs CSK MI Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Shreyas Gopal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Tilak Varma, Harvik Desai, Nehal Wadhera, Luke Wood.

CSK Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangarkar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Chaudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, and Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk).

Probable Playing XI for MI

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee 

Probable Playing XI for CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana 

Impact Players

MI: Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai, Dewald Brevis

-- Advertisement --

CSK: Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali

Best Fantasy Cricket Tips for MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction – Tips by Expert

MI vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Shreyas Gopal

MI vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

-- Advertisement --

Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Rachin Ravindra (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya (vc), MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Gerald Coetzee

Wicket Keeper Prediction

Ishan Kishan: With his explosive batting style and consistent performances, Kishan is a reliable choice behind the stumps. He is in terrific form, which he showcased against RCB with a quickfire half century. 

Batsmen Prediction

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma’s experience and skill make him a top pick for Dream11. His ability to anchor the innings or accelerate the scoring rate depending on the situation makes him a valuable asset. He can provide solid starts to the MI innings and take the game away from the opponents on any given day.

Daryl Mitchell: Daryl Mitchell’s adaptability to various match scenarios makes him a must-have in the batting lineup. He has a solid technique and can rotate the strike efficiently. 

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Gaikwad has got the ability to build partnerships and dictate the tempo of the game. He has terrific timing and the ability to find gaps effortlessly. He can deliver match-winning performances on his day. Besides, he returned to form with an unbeaten half century against KKR in the last game.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya’s explosive batting and handy bowling skills make him a valuable all-rounder. Although he is far from his best form, Pandya has the ability to turn the game with his big hits and pick crucial wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja: Jadeja is a proven match-winner. He has exceptional skills in both bowling, batting and fielding. Whenever CSK is in trouble, Jadeja picks his team out of the rut almost single-handedly. Although he is yet to show his peak form in this year’s IPL, one cannot ignore his potential.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah’s lethal bowling in the death overs and his ability to pick up crucial breakthroughs in the powerplay make him a top choice. He took 5 wickets in the last game, so he could be really deadly with the new ball against CSK. 

Deepak Chahar: Chahar is known for striking early and providing crucial breakthroughs. His all-round abilities often set the tone for CSK. His accuracy and control make him a difficult proposition for batsmen to handle, particularly in the powerplay overs.  

Captain Prediction

Rohit Sharma and Rachin Ravindra 

Vice-captain Prediction

Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya 

Must Picks for MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

  • Rohit Sharma
  • Suryakumar Yadav
  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Ravindra Jadeja 

Risky choices for MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Who will win today’s match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings?

Both teams boast formidable batting line-ups capable of wreaking havoc on the opposition bowlers. The battle between the likes of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ishan Kishan for Mumbai Indians, and the experienced duo of Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad for Chennai Super Kings, promises to be a spectacle worth witnessing.

While MI possess a potent bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, CSK rely on the spin wizardry of Ravindra Jadeja and the experience of Dwayne Bravo to stifle the opposition batsmen. 

However, based on the current form and team dynamics described in the pre-match analysis, the Mumbai Indians appear to have a slight advantage. They have been in good form recently, with two consecutive wins under their belt and the confidence of chasing down a formidable target in their last outing.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
KreedOn Network
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous article
KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s...

KreedOn Network -
KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens...
Judo

The Benefits of Practicing Judo: Unleash Your Inner Strength

Kanika Mahtoliya -
Judo is not only a sport, but it can change your way of life, completing you physically and mentally....
News

Asian Wrestling Championships: Akash Dahiya and Anirudh Kumar’s Bronze Dreams Dashed

Saiman Das -
Indian wrestlers Akash Dahiya and Anirudh Kumar failed to secure any medals on the final day of the...
Chess

Candidates Chess 2024: Praggnanandhaa Challenges Firouza, Gukesh Confronts Gujrathi!

Saiman Das -
Indian chess prodigies R Praggnanandhaa and D Gukesh aim to narrow the distance with leader Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia...
Cricket

Virat Kohli’s Statue Joins Jaipur’s Wax Museum Collection: Cricket Royalty

Saiman Das -
On the upcoming World Heritage Day, scheduled for April 18, the Nahargarh Jaipur Wax Museum will introduce an exciting...
Esports

Top 10 Minecraft Players in India 2024: Meet the Elite Gamers Dominating the Scene

Ikshaku Kashyap -
India's Minecraft community continues to thrive, boasting a diverse range of talented players. From skilled builders to innovative redstoners...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019