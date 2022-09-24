Saturday, September 24, 2022
HomeSports 2.0Role of Sports in Improving Mental Health | Know Benefits of Sports in...

Role of Sports in Improving Mental Health | Know Benefits of Sports in Daily Life

-- Advertisement --
By Ayushi Bhatti
Updated:
How playing sports can improve mental health? Know Benefits of Sports In Daily Life- KreedOn
Image Source- depositphotos.com
- Advertisement -

Relationship Between Sports & Mental Health

The relationship and association between sports and mental health are believed to be centuries old. Sports and physical activities offer a diverse range of opportunities for skill formation, unveiling potential, and hidden talent. Apart from that, they not only keep your health in check but also keep you energetic and physically active. In addition, sports also promote fitness and keep your body in good shape. Involvement in sports or any physical activity is a crucial way of promoting good health and living a balanced and peaceful life. It has a significant positive effect on people of all age groups. It not only empowers you but also boosts enthusiasm, self-esteem, team spirit, confidence, and several other personality traits to accomplish in life. It is a path of diverting you from monotonous life and a step towards living a happy life. On the other hand, Professional and elite athletes also face mental health challenges, and data indicate that approximately 35% of elite athletes suffer from mental health issues. But athletes are more likely to get rid of mental health problems easily as compared to non-athletes as daily physical training and exercise keep them motivated and increase their willpower.

 

Benefits of Sports For Mental Health

-- Advertisement --

Due to the busy and stressful lifestyle, people from all walks of life are victims of mental exhaustion. Navigating our mental health towards healthy and positive living becomes vital during such circumstances. Sports have scientifically proven health benefits that are a magical potion for maintaining a balance between hectic schedules and serenity. Let’s dive into some of the mental health benefits of sports to enlighten you. 

Sound sleep

mental health in sports- KreedOn
Image Source- The Economic Times

Have you ever noticed how you immediately fall asleep after a heavy workout session or training? Our body needs rest and time to heal from external stressors that lead to a lack of sleep. The human body needs 6-7 hours of sound sleep to function normally. Physical activity is a necessary way to achieve the sleeping goal as it helps to reduce stress and eliminates sleep onset. A sleep-deprived person often feels anxious, frustrated, and repulsive, but a moderate to the intense level of sports or the best workout routine can help minimize these effects. Sports also aid in healing sleeping disorders and ensuring healthy sleep patterns.

-- Advertisement --

running live longer kreedonAlso Read | Stunning health benefits of running that’ll change your life 

 

Elimination of depression and anxiety

mental health in sports- KreedOn
Image Source- inc.com
-- Advertisement --

One of the best ways to eliminate depression and anxiety is through sports. According to a study, walking and running can prevent and cure depression. It also relieves the symptoms of depression by preventing stress and anxiety. Any physical activity does wonders to our body as the body releases endorphins that uplift the mood. This helps to ward-off stress, anxiety, and depression. 

 

Higher focus and concentration levels

Image Source- The Week
  • “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.”

Sports and physical activity are vital for the body and people with regular participation in sports have much higher focus and concentration levels. They have a fine presence of mind that enables them to perform tasks better. Involving in physical activities has positive effects, and endorphins also regulate sleep patterns and strengthen memory and concentration. 

-- Advertisement --

 

Resilience

Image Source- psychiatrictimes.com

Being resilient is often challenging for people, but sports can induce resilience power. Regular sports and physical activity aid to combat mental and emotional trauma efficiently. It is always better to opt for a healthy lifestyle over a toxic one by avoiding substance abuse. Not only does physical activity boost immunity and promote good health, but it also helps to deal with the lows of life. 

How to increase lung capacity - KreedOnAlso Read | How to increase lung capacity? Top 7 Best Exercise for strong & healthy Lungs

Confidence

Confidence, mental Health in sports- KreedOn
Image Source- Forbes

Doesn’t sports boost your energy and metabolism? It does, along with empowering and surging your confidence to succeed in life. A good training or workout session often makes you feel confident about yourself by stimulating self-esteem and self-worth. It also fosters a sense of motivation and encourages you to live a peaceful and happy life without stress and anxiety.

 

Mood elevation

Mood elevation, mental health in sports- KreedOn
Image Source- Runner’s World

People who are victims of repulsive attitudes and frustration would benefit the most from sports and physical activities. Sports help to elevate mood and ward off frustration, anxiety, and anger. Our brain releases some chemicals that help to calm and relax our mind and body by reviving our mood. The release of endorphins suppresses stress hormones known as cortisol and makes you feel content and serene. 

benefits of treadmill- KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Benefits of Treadmill You Are Unaware of | Start Your Fitness Journey Today

 

Mental growth 

Image Source- 123RF.com

Mental health and sports are inseparable from each other as both intertwine to induce happiness, good life, and mental wellness. Apart from that, sports developmental and cognitive skills along with promoting bone growth. Sports also help in improving blood pressure, oxygen concentration, muscle and bone density, and metabolism. A combination of aerobic and muscle-strengthening and stretching exercises can also improve critical thinking, decision-making, and learning outcomes. 

 

Team spirit

Mental Health in sports- KreedOn
Image Source- Imdb.com

Companionship and teamwork are the keys to victory in any sport. Sports help to create better relationships and social life. It also permits you to understand fellow team members and in turn, mutually benefits the team. It also enhances leadership qualities and encourages you to overcome challenges with confidence and decision-making strategies. 

 

Effects of Sports on Mental Health 

Over the years, several studies have brought the positive effects of sports on mental health into the limelight and have raised awareness about good health. There is innumerable efficacious impact of sports on mental health and well-being that includes the release of happy hormones like endorphins and boosts serotonin, which regulates mental health and enhances mood by stimulating the neurotransmitter norepinephrine. All these hormones are released during sports activities, workouts, or exercise sessions. Not only does it help to improve mental health, but also treats eating disorders that generate due to stress and anxiety. One of the best ways to live a healthy life is by being actively involved in sports as it is a one-stop solution to all your problems. 

healthy lungs kreedonRead More | Top 20 Unbelievable benefits of sports we bet you didn’t know about

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Ayushi Bhatti
I am Ayushi Bhatti, a graduate of B.A. English Honours from St. Stephens College, University of Delhi. Currently, I am pursuing M.A. in Journalism and Mass Communication from Sharda University. Over the years, I have attained proficiency in the English language through my consistent hard work and efficient writing skills. I have formerly written content for several prestigious platforms and some of them are NDTV Lifestyle Swirlster, LernEzy, Yhills, Kreedon, Zee Media. I have also been doing freelance writing besides writing articles, blogs, advertisements for campaigns, and website content. I possess the capability to write insightful and lucid content to bewitch my readers.
Previous articleDattu Baban Bhokanol Dreams Of Regaining Glory With Gold In Asian Games – KreedOn Candids

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Durand Cup 2022: Mohammedan SC defeated Jamshedpur FC | NorthEast United FC lost to Army Green- KreedOn

Durand Cup 2022: Mohammedan SC defeated Jamshedpur FC | NorthEast United...

News
Best Football Academy in India - KreedOn

Top 15 Best Football Academy in India | Which is the best...

Football

Kheloge, Koodoge Banoge Nawaab: How Encouragement for Outdoor Sports Can Make...

Top Picks
best protein powder for men- kreedOn

Top 10 Best Protein Powder for Men | Get into perfect...

Sports 2.0