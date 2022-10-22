Men in Blue meet the Governor of Victoria ahead of India Vs Pakistan clash

- Advertisement -

Team India meets the Governor of Victoria, Linda Dessau AC, and other dignitaries in Melbourne on Friday. BCCI has disclosed the meet via a post on Twitter. The tweet read,

“The Honourable Linda Dessau AC, the Governor of Victoria and other dignitaries met the Indian Cricket Team today ahead of the #T20WorldCup”. BCCI also shared a clip from Team India’s welcome reception at the Governor House of Victoria on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Team India was at the MCG for their first training session on Friday, ahead of the face-off against Pakistan. The Rohit Sharma led team will play its opening match against Pakistan on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Fans of both the countries are enthusiastic about this much awaited mega clash. Indian fans are also looking forward to the victory of Team India after 15 years, in this T20 World Cup. BCCI also posted an update about Team India’s nets session ahead of the India vs Pakistan clash on Saturday morning.

-- Advertisement --

-- Advertisement --

The Super 12 matches of the T20 World Cup 2022 commences on Saturday. India is in the group alongside Zimbabwe, Netherlands, Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh. All these teams will have a face-off against each other in the Super 12 while only two will qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament.

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport