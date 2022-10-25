Meme-Fest Began after Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM, calls him Ashish Nehra’s brother | #AshishNehra #UKPM – KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Indian netizens started a meme-fest, congratulating the former Indian Cricketer Ashish Nehra when Rishi Sunak’s news of becoming the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of Britain surfaced, they pointed out the striking resemblance of both personalities.

42-year-old Rishi Sunak is set to become the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Indians are delighted at this news to reveal, meanwhile, some netizens flooded social media with numerous memes, after noticing the resemblance of Rishi Sunak with former Indian Cricketer Ashish Nehra.

While congratulating Rishi Sunak, netizens used Ashish Nehra’s photos, many even called them brothers. While others also mentioned the topic of bringing back Kohinoor, each meme used the former Indian Cricketer’s images.

Here’s How the Indian Netizens reacted on Twitter

Well done Ashish Nehra on becoming the next UK Prime Minister. Bring 'IT' home. #Kohinoor #RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/iUceugMdBG — Kaustav Dasgupta 🇮🇳 (@KDasgupta_18) October 24, 2022

Rishi Sunak and Ashish Nehra seem to be brothers who were estranged in Kumbh Ka Mela.#Rumor

😜😆 pic.twitter.com/rMSrFOZb3r — SOCRATES (@DJSingh85016049) October 24, 2022

Congratulations Ashish Nehra ji ❤️#ipl2022 bhi Jeet Gaye aab UK pr Raaj sahi hai 🤌😂#RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/ReDU9XKPWS — Rahul Barman (@RahulB__007) October 24, 2022

Congratulations to Ashish Nehra for becoming the Prime Minister of UK. From winning the IPL as a coach to becoming the PM, what a journey it was all thanks to lenght ball🙏🏽#RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/GZRRGCW6KQ — mishmanaged 🇮🇹 (@mishmanaged) October 24, 2022

My foolproof plan to get back Kohinoor once Rishi Sunak becomes PM. – Invite him to visit India.

– Kidnap him when he goes to his in laws house and got stuck in Bangalore traffic

– Send Ashish Nehra as UK PM.

– Get a bill passed to return Kohinoor This don't require plan B — 🚛 (@DriverRamudu) October 20, 2022

PM Modi and PM #RishiSunak discussing how to get Kohinoor back to India. pic.twitter.com/mXlWR0q2r9 — Vinay (@Being_Humor) October 24, 2022

#RishiSunak planning how to bring back Kohinoor to India pic.twitter.com/3L3uSksvR5 — A📖 (@inevitable__31) October 24, 2022

Congratulations to Ashish Nehra for becoming the new Prime Minister of England 🥹🥹 — Muhammad Talha (@talhatkd71) October 24, 2022

