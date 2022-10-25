Meme-Fest Began after Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM, calls him Ashish Nehra’s brother | #AshishNehra #UKPM – KreedOn Banter

Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Meme-Fest Began after Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM, calls him Ashish Nehra's brother

By Sneha Ghosh
Indian Netizens start Meme-fest after Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM, calls him Ashish Nehra’s brother
Image Source: Twitter @KDasgupta_18
Indian netizens started a meme-fest, congratulating the former Indian Cricketer Ashish Nehra when Rishi Sunak’s news of becoming the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of Britain surfaced, they pointed out the striking resemblance of both personalities.

42-year-old Rishi Sunak is set to become the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Indians are delighted at this news to reveal, meanwhile, some netizens flooded social media with numerous memes, after noticing the resemblance of Rishi Sunak with former Indian Cricketer Ashish Nehra.

While congratulating Rishi Sunak, netizens used Ashish Nehra’s photos, many even called them brothers. While others also mentioned the topic of bringing back Kohinoor, each meme used the former Indian Cricketer’s images.

Here’s How the Indian Netizens reacted on Twitter

