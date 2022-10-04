Meet the Indian Cricket Coaching Staff: The Heroes Behind The Scenes

- Advertisement -

The players are always at the forefront of the success and failure of the team. People often tend to forget the contribution of men behind the scenes who work tirelessly to make the players fit and rearing to go. Ravi Shastri stepped down as the Indian cricket head coach after the 2021 World Cup. It was a huge hole to fill in his absence. But the current coaching staff has continued from where Shastri and his men left off. They have been phenomenal in the white ball format winning each series. In Jan 2022, India lost the closely fought test series in South Africa and a painful defeat in the 5th Test against England in July. But overall the coaching staff has been exceptional in creating a healthy culture for players and making them feel safe in the team environment.

Let us have a look at the men behind the curtains who help the players in every aspect of their cricketing journey:

Rahul Dravid (Head Coach)

Rahul Dravid was appointed as the head coach of the Indian National Cricket Team after Ravi Shastri. Dravid took the reins in 2021 after India failed to qualify for the World Cup semifinals. He will look to take the legacy set by Ravi Shastri forward.

The Wall already has the experience of coaching a national side. Dravid led the U-19 to a world cup victory in 2018. He has a knack for getting along with the youngsters and making them feel comfortable in the team environment and is known to guide youngsters and keep them in a healthy state of mind. No one better than him can help youngsters with their technical flaws. With 2 World Cups within a year, hope Dravid guides India to the elusive World Cup trophy.

Vikram Singh Rathore (Batting Coach)

Vikram Singh Rathore replaced Sanjay Bangar as the batting coach after the 2019 ODI World Cup. Despite his lack of international experience, Rathore has scored more than 11000 runs with 33 hundred as a first-class batsman. Vikram has played six test matches, scoring 131 runs in ten innings at an average of 34.20. He also has played 7 One-Day Internationals and scored 193 runs at an average of 27. His tenure was renewed in 2021. Rathore is known to help youngsters overcome their technical problems. He is seen closely working with Shubhman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, and Shreyas Iyer. Vikram played a pivotal role in the rise of Rishabh Pant as a test batsman.

Paras Mhambrey (Bowling Coach)

Mhambrey was closely involved with Rahul Dravid with the U-19 and India A side for a long time. He has developed a pool of young Indian fast bowlers who bowl with high pace and great accuracy. Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, and Prasidh Krishna were helped by Mhambrey in the initial years of their careers. He was appointed as the bowling coach in November 2021. With the departure of Bharat Arun, Paras has big shoes to fill. But he has all the credentials to take the bowling department to new heights.

T Dilip (Cricket Fielding Coach)

In his playing days, Dilip was an all-rounder. He was a member of the Cheerful Club, New Blues, and Deccan Chargers. He, however, has a lifelong interest in coaching. T Dilip has finished a Level 3 coaching course and has previously worked with the Hyderabad team and India A side. Dravid has praised him a lot and was impressed with his work ethic. He was closely involved with the team since 2018. Dilip succeeded his fellow companion R Sridhar in 2021. Dilip was praised for his contribution to improving Ishan Kishan‘s wicketkeeping skills in the Sri Lanka series last year.

Nitin Patel (Physio)

Nitin Patel is closely involved with the Indian circuit for more than a decade. He was with the Indian team in 2007 and the 2015 World Cup and later joined Mumbai Indians as the physio. Patel rejoined the squad after Patrick Farhart’s departure in 2019 after the ICC World Cup in England. He was instrumental in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2021. Injuries happened every match. But the man behind the scenes, Nitin Patel stood behind players day in and out to make them match-ready.

Sohum Desai (Strength & Conditioning Cricket Coach)

Desai has been a part of the Indian side for a long time. He assisted Nick Webb till the 2019 World Cup. After Webb stepped down, he took responsibility as the Strength and Conditioning Coach. Desai has previously worked at the NCA and has a great bond with players. He has great knowledge in his field and helps players through their injuries. He closely monitors players after each game and ensures they are fit and healthy for the next games and looks after the diet of players.

Paddy Upton (Mental Conditioning Cricket Coach):

Paddy Upton has returned to the Indian men’s cricket team’s dressing room as a mental conditioning expert as the squad prepares to win the T20 World Cup title later this year. Upton, a certified strength and conditioning coach, and sports psychologist, and also worked as the performance director of South Africa’s men’s squad for three years after leaving the Indian team on a high note, with India winning the World Cup in 2011. India has been unable to win the crucial moments in the big matches. Paddy will hope to fine-tune their mental skills during pressure situations. Under Paddy Upton, India will hope to bring the Cup home again.

S Raghu (Throwdown Specialist)

Raghavendra is an important part of the Indian cricket team’s support crew, and his expertise is throwing the ball very fast. Mahendra Singh Dhoni refers to him as the squad’s lone “foreign pacer” because of his remarkable ability to continuously fire missiles at batters at 140-150 kph, while Virat Kohli openly admires the role he has played in fine-tuning his skill at the batting crease. By striking the surface and causing the ball to kick off a length, Raghu may be as energetic as Morne Morkel or Mitchell Starc. It’s the type of delivery that Indian batters struggle with when they play on Australia’s and South Africa’s fast and bouncy surfaces. He has played a pivotal role in India’s rise as the best batting unit overseas.

