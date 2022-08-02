Meet the Champions Who Brought Glory For Team India In Commonwealth Games 2022 So Far

- Advertisement -

India’s medal tally rises to nine in Birmingham CWG 2022. On day 4, Indian contingents added 3 more medals including two bronze and one silver. In the ongoing commonwealth games, India is currently in the top 10 in the medal tally table. Indian contingents have won a total of 9 medals- 3 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze so far. Australia is leading the race with 71 medals, including 31 gold, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals.

Countries with their Medal Tally So Far In CWG 2022

POS TEAM G S B TOTAL 1 Australia 31 20 20 71 2 England 21 22 11 54 3 New Zealand 13 7 4 24 4 Canada 6 11 16 33 5 South Africa 5 3 4 12 6 India 3 3 3 9 7 Scotland 2 8 13 23 8 Malaysia 2 2 2 6 9 Nigeria 2 0 2 4 10 Wales 1 2 7 10 11 Singapore 1 2 0 3 12 Cyprus 1 1 2 4 13 Trinidad & Tobago 1 1 1 3 14 Bermuda 1 0 0 1 14 Uganda 1 0 0 1 16 Northern Ireland 0 2 3 5 17 Fiji 0 2 0 2 18 Kenya 0 1 1 2 18 Mauritius 0 1 1 2 20 Guernsey 0 1 0 1 20 Papua New Guinea 0 1 0 1 20 Samoa 0 1 0 1 20 Tanzania 0 1 0 1 24 Malta 0 0 1 1 24 Namibia 0 0 1 1 24 Sri Lanka 0 0 1 1

India’s medal tally & winners after Day 4 of CWG 2022

In CWG 2022, India continues to remain in sixth place in the medals tally race. India won its ninth medal on Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

-- Advertisement --

On day 4, India won its first medal in Judo when Sushila Devi fetched a silver medal. Another Indian judoka, Vijay Kumar Yadav won bronze. One more medal came in the weightlifting event when Harjinder Kaur won bronze for India.

The sublime performance by Indian contingents has been showing progress and looking better on the medal table. India hopes to achieve a decent amount of medals and improve its position on the medal tally.

Complete list of Indian Medal Winners in CWG 2022

Players Event Medal Mirabai Chanu Women’s 49kg Weightlifting Gold Jeremy Lalrinnunga Men’s 67kg Weightlifting Gold Achinta Sheuli Men’s 73 kg Weightlifting Gold Bindyarani Devi Women’s 55 kg Weightlifting Silver Sanket Sargar Men’s 55 kg Weightlifting Silver Gururaja Poojary Men’s 61 kg Weightlifting Bronze Shushila Likmabam Women’s 48kg Judo Silver Vijay Kumar Yadav Men’s 60kg Judo Bronze Harjinder Kaur Women’s 71kg Weightlifting Bronze

India won medals in which sports so far? CWG 2022

Sport Gold Silver Bronze Tally Weightlifting 3 2 2 7 Judo 0 1 1 2

-- Advertisement --

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport