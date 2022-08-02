Meet the Champions Who Brought Glory For Team India In Commonwealth Games 2022 So Far

India’s medal tally rises to nine in Birmingham CWG 2022. On day 4, Indian contingents added 3 more medals including two bronze and one silver. In the ongoing commonwealth games, India is currently in the top 10 in the medal tally table. Indian contingents have won a total of 9 medals- 3 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze so far. Australia is leading the race with 71 medals, including 31 gold, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals.
Countries with their Medal Tally So Far In CWG 2022
|POS
|TEAM
|G
|S
|B
|TOTAL
|1
|Australia
|31
|20
|20
|71
|2
|England
|21
|22
|11
|54
|3
|New Zealand
|13
|7
|4
|24
|4
|Canada
|6
|11
|16
|33
|5
|South Africa
|5
|3
|4
|12
|6
|India
|3
|3
|3
|9
|7
|Scotland
|2
|8
|13
|23
|8
|Malaysia
|2
|2
|2
|6
|9
|Nigeria
|2
|0
|2
|4
|10
|Wales
|1
|2
|7
|10
|11
|Singapore
|1
|2
|0
|3
|12
|Cyprus
|1
|1
|2
|4
|13
|Trinidad & Tobago
|1
|1
|1
|3
|14
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|16
|Northern Ireland
|0
|2
|3
|5
|17
|Fiji
|0
|2
|0
|2
|18
|Kenya
|0
|1
|1
|2
|18
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|1
|2
|20
|Guernsey
|0
|1
|0
|1
|20
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|1
|0
|1
|20
|Samoa
|0
|1
|0
|1
|20
|Tanzania
|0
|1
|0
|1
|24
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|Namibia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|1
|1
India’s medal tally & winners after Day 4 of CWG 2022
In CWG 2022, India continues to remain in sixth place in the medals tally race. India won its ninth medal on Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2022.
On day 4, India won its first medal in Judo when Sushila Devi fetched a silver medal. Another Indian judoka, Vijay Kumar Yadav won bronze. One more medal came in the weightlifting event when Harjinder Kaur won bronze for India.
The sublime performance by Indian contingents has been showing progress and looking better on the medal table. India hopes to achieve a decent amount of medals and improve its position on the medal tally.
Complete list of Indian Medal Winners in CWG 2022
|Players
|Event
|Medal
|Mirabai Chanu
|Women’s 49kg Weightlifting
|Gold
|Jeremy Lalrinnunga
|Men’s 67kg Weightlifting
|Gold
|Achinta Sheuli
|Men’s 73 kg Weightlifting
|Gold
|Bindyarani Devi
|Women’s 55 kg Weightlifting
|Silver
|Sanket Sargar
|Men’s 55 kg Weightlifting
|Silver
|Gururaja Poojary
|Men’s 61 kg Weightlifting
|Bronze
|Shushila Likmabam
|Women’s 48kg Judo
|Silver
|Vijay Kumar Yadav
|Men’s 60kg Judo
|Bronze
|Harjinder Kaur
|Women’s 71kg Weightlifting
|Bronze
India won medals in which sports so far? CWG 2022
|Sport
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Tally
|Weightlifting
|3
|2
|2
|7
|Judo
|0
|1
|1
|2