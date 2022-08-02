Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Meet the Champions Who Brought Glory For Team India In Commonwealth Games 2022 So Far

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
CWG 2022 India's Medal Tally after Day 4- KreedOn
Image Source- News 18
India’s medal tally rises to nine in Birmingham CWG 2022. On day 4, Indian contingents added 3 more medals including two bronze and one silver. In the ongoing commonwealth games, India is currently in the top 10 in the medal tally table. Indian contingents have won a total of 9 medals- 3 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze so far. Australia is leading the race with 71 medals, including 31 gold, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals.

Countries with their Medal Tally So Far In CWG 2022

POSTEAMGSBTOTAL
1Australia31202071
2England21221154
3New Zealand137424
4Canada6111633
5South Africa53412
6India3339
7Scotland281323
8Malaysia2226
9Nigeria2024
10Wales12710
11Singapore1203
12Cyprus1124
13Trinidad & Tobago1113
14Bermuda1001
14Uganda1001
16Northern Ireland0235
17Fiji0202
18Kenya0112
18Mauritius0112
20Guernsey0101
20Papua New Guinea0101
20Samoa0101
20Tanzania0101
24Malta0011
24Namibia0011
24Sri Lanka0011

India’s medal tally & winners after Day 4 of CWG 2022

In CWG 2022, India continues to remain in sixth place in the medals tally race. India won its ninth medal on Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

On day 4, India won its first medal in Judo when Sushila Devi fetched a silver medal. Another Indian judoka, Vijay Kumar Yadav won bronze. One more medal came in the weightlifting event when Harjinder Kaur won bronze for India.

The sublime performance by Indian contingents has been showing progress and looking better on the medal table. India hopes to achieve a decent amount of medals and improve its position on the medal tally. 

Complete list of Indian Medal Winners in CWG 2022

PlayersEventMedal
Mirabai ChanuWomen’s 49kg WeightliftingGold
Jeremy LalrinnungaMen’s 67kg WeightliftingGold
Achinta SheuliMen’s 73 kg WeightliftingGold
Bindyarani DeviWomen’s 55 kg WeightliftingSilver
Sanket SargarMen’s 55 kg WeightliftingSilver
Gururaja PoojaryMen’s 61 kg WeightliftingBronze
Shushila LikmabamWomen’s 48kg JudoSilver
Vijay Kumar YadavMen’s 60kg JudoBronze
Harjinder KaurWomen’s 71kg WeightliftingBronze

India won medals in which sports so far? CWG 2022

SportGold SilverBronzeTally
Weightlifting3227
Judo0112
For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

Nidhi Singh
