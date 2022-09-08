Thursday, September 8, 2022
Meet New Badminton Jr World No. 1- Anupama Upadhyaya | Overtook Tasmin Mir To Claim No. 1 Spot

Meet New Badminton Jr World No. 1- Anupama Upadhyaya | Overtook Tasmin Mir To Claim No. 1 Spot

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Meet the New badminton Junior World No. 1- Anupama Upadhyaya - KreedOn
Image Source- Tribune India
The young Indian shuttler, Anupama Upadhyaya achieved a new milestone by becoming the new badminton Junior World No. 1. She replaces fellow Indian shuttler, Tasnim Mir to achieve this breakthrough.

With this huge feat, the 17-year-old Anupama now becomes the sixth Indian shuttler to top the badminton junior world rankings.

Earlier 5 young Indians have put their mark on the top spot of BWF Junior world ranking. Aditya Sharma who became World No. 1 in 2014, followed by Siril Verma in 2016, CWG gold medalist, Lakshya Sen in 2017, Tasnim Mir in 2022, and Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian also secured the World No. 1 spot just a few weeks back.

Along with Anupama three other Indian female shuttlers are also a part of the Top 10 BWF Junior world ranking. They are Tasnim Mir (2nd), Anwesha Gowda (6th), and Unnati Hooda (9th).

Anupama expressed her happiness and said,

“I am really happy today. I have achieved a milestone. Now, the next target will be to break into the top 40 in the senior category. The last six months have been good for me and I have won a number of championships,”

BWF Junior Women’s Singles Ranking

Image Source- BWF

Nidhi Singh
