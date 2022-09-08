Meet New Badminton Jr World No. 1- Anupama Upadhyaya | Overtook Tasmin Mir To Claim No. 1 Spot

- Advertisement -

The young Indian shuttler, Anupama Upadhyaya achieved a new milestone by becoming the new badminton Junior World No. 1. She replaces fellow Indian shuttler, Tasnim Mir to achieve this breakthrough.

🇮🇳 #AnupamaUpadhyaya becomes only 2nd Indian shuttler to achieve the world no. 1️⃣ rank in girls singles section 🤩⚡ With that 4️⃣ Indian girls are now in top-10 of #BWFJuniorWorldRankings 👏 Proud of you champs! 💪@himantabiswa @sanjay091968#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/E3cmt4i9J0 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) September 7, 2022

With this huge feat, the 17-year-old Anupama now becomes the sixth Indian shuttler to top the badminton junior world rankings.

-- Advertisement --

Earlier 5 young Indians have put their mark on the top spot of BWF Junior world ranking. Aditya Sharma who became World No. 1 in 2014, followed by Siril Verma in 2016, CWG gold medalist, Lakshya Sen in 2017, Tasnim Mir in 2022, and Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian also secured the World No. 1 spot just a few weeks back.

Along with Anupama three other Indian female shuttlers are also a part of the Top 10 BWF Junior world ranking. They are Tasnim Mir (2nd), Anwesha Gowda (6th), and Unnati Hooda (9th).

-- Advertisement --

-- Advertisement --

Anupama expressed her happiness and said,

“I am really happy today. I have achieved a milestone. Now, the next target will be to break into the top 40 in the senior category. The last six months have been good for me and I have won a number of championships,”





BWF Junior Women’s Singles Ranking

Read More | Top 10 Most Common Badminton Faults You Need To Know

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport.