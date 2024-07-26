Friday, July 26, 2024
Medal hopes for India in Paris Olympics 2024 | Top Contenders to Watch

Medal hopes for India in Paris Olympic 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source: TOI
Kanika Mahtoliya
By Kanika Mahtoliya
5 mins read
Updated:
India is about to have a big influence in the forthcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games with 117 athletes taking part in 16 different sports. India’s target is to improve on their previous medal tally of seven that they won at Tokyo 2020 Olympics. As the nation prepares for the Games, attention is focused on ten standout athletes of India who are expected to be key medal contenders. Let’s have a look at the medal hopes for India in Paris Olympics in 2024.

Medal Hopes for India in Paris Olympics 2024

Sno  Athletes
1 Neeraj Chopra
2 Mirabai Chanu
3 Lovlina Borgohain
4 Nikhat Zareen
5 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty
6 PV Sindhu
7 Sift Kaur Samra
8 Men’s Hockey Team
9 Jyothi Yarraji
10 Antim Panghal

Neeraj Chopra

Sporting Moments of 2023 | KreedOn
Image Source: timesofupdate.com

India is banking its hopes of securing gold on its reigning Olympic and world champion in javelin throw Neeraj Chopra. In Tokyo, Chopra made history by becoming the first Indian track-and-field athlete to win gold and he wants to retain it in Paris this year. Lately, his performances have been very encouraging. He finished second at the Doha Diamond League, throwing the spear 88.36m. This was slightly below his personal best of 89.94m. With a strong training regimen and unwavering determination, Chopra is ready to face tough competition. Germany’s Max Dehning, who recently threw over 90 meters, will be a key rival.

Mirabai Chanu

Medal hopes for India in Paris Olympic 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source: Times Now

Mirabai Chanu, who won a silver medal in weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics is another athlete to keep a close eye on. She is well-known for her magnificent lifting prowess and intends to improve her performance in Paris. Currently, she is paying attention to healing from a hip injury that messed up her training. Chanu targets 205-207 kg total lift which will award her with a medal according to the way she evaluates it. Her personal best of 207 kg (88 kg snatch and 119 kg clean and jerk) puts her as a strong contender against competitors like China’s Hou Zhihui.

Lovlina Borgohain

Medal hopes for India in Paris Olympic 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source: India TV

In Paris, Lovlina Borgohain will compete in the 75 kg category after bagging herself a bronze medal boxing competition during the Tokyo Olympics. Among India’s finest boxing prospects, this woman has shown great determination and fast progress throughout her journey. In an effort to build on her Olympic triumphs, she has dedicated herself to vigorous training. With her technical skills and experience, Borgohain is expected to be a strong medal contender, aiming to raise her profile within the sport.

Nikhat Zareen

Medal hopes for India in Paris Olympic 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source: Junior Age

Nikhat Zareen is a boxer from India competing in the 50 kg weight class. As a two-time world champion Zareen is gearing up for her appearance with strong performance in her training. She is focused on making a name for herself in Paris and aims to carve her path from the influence of the legendary Mary Kom, who has been an inspiration to many young athletes in India. With her confidence and skills Zareen stands as a contender for an Olympic medal.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

Medal hopes for India in Paris Olympic 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source: TOI

In the realm of men’s doubles badminton, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have emerged as a duo on the stage. Ranked third worldwide they have proven their capabilities by securing medals at competitions like the Asian Games and World Championships. Their teamwork and strategic acumen position them as medal hopefuls at the Olympics in Paris. Following a setback at the Thomas Cup they are determined to reclaim their status among top contenders in the Olympic arena.

PV Sindhu

Medal hopes for India in Paris Olympic 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source: TOI

PV Sindhu, a household name in Indian badminton, aims to enhance her Olympic medal collection. With silver from Rio 2016 and bronze from Tokyo 2020, Sindhu is resolute to achieve even greater heights in Paris. She has dedicated her efforts to improving her fitness and honing her skills with the goal of performing at her peak. Sindhu’s expertise and competitive drive position her as a standout contender to follow in the women’s singles competition.

Sift Kaur Samra

Medal hopes for India in Paris Olympic 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source: TOI

Emerging as a rising star in shooting, Sift Kaur Samra excels in women’s 50m rifle three positions. Her potential to compete at the highest level is further illustrated by her recent performance where she set a new world record with 469.6 points at the Asian Games. Sirt’s consistent performances during trials has guaranteed Samra a place in the Olympic squad and she is expected to be a strong medal contender. Her precision and focus will be crucial as she competes against the world’s best shooters.

Men’s Hockey Team

Medal hopes for India in Paris Olympic 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source: CNBC TV18

The Indian men’s hockey team made headlines after clinching the bronze medal in Tokyo therefore ending their 41-year dry spell without a medal. The team is hoping to build on this success with experienced players and young talent. These training camps have been aimed at improving their mental resilience and tactical play for their upcoming matches. Fans are optimistic that the team can replicate or do better than Tokyo, targeting Paris podium finish.

Jyothi Yarraji

Image Source: Sportstar

Jyothi Yarraji is another athlete to watch, as she represents India in the women’s 100m hurdles. As India’s first female participant in this event, Yarraji’s journey to the Olympics has been inspiring. She has shown consistent improvement and has the potential to make a significant impact on the track. Her participation in Paris marks a historic moment for Indian athletics, and she aims to set a new benchmark for future athletes.

Antim Panghal

Who is Antim Panghal? Know India's wrestling sensation | KreedOn
Image Source: Paris Olympics 2024

A young wrestler who has gained popularity in the wrestling world is named Antim Panghal. She placed first in the women’s 53 kg division to earn a spot at the Olympics, and she has been dominating international contests. Panghal has gained notoriety for her perseverance and talent, and many anticipate that she will be a serious medal contender in Paris. She hopes to continue the tradition of women in Indian wrestling, which is reflected in her journey.

Conclusion

As the 2024 Paris Olympics approach, India’s top athletes are gearing up for what promises to be an exciting competition. With a diverse contingent and a focus on surpassing their previous medal tally, the nation has high hopes for its star athletes. Each of these ten athletes brings unique strengths and stories, contributing to a narrative of resilience and determination. The stage is set for India to shine on the global platform, and fans eagerly await the performances of these exceptional athletes as they strive for Olympic glory.

