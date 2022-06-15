Medal Alert! Para Powerlifter Manpreet Kaur clinched bronze at Asia Oceania Para Powerlifting Championship

- Advertisement -

India’s para powerlifter Manpreet Kaur bagged bronze in the ongoing Pyeongtaek 2022 Asia Oceania Para Powerlifting Championship in the 41kg category, today.

She lifted the best 88kg and a total lift of 173 kg to clinch bronze

LingLing Guo from China lifted the best 111 kg and a total lift of 326 kg to clinch gold while Ni Nengah Widiasih from Indonesia settled for silver with her best lift of 99kg.

Manpreet Kaur represented the country in several international para powerlifting championships. She bagged uninterrupted gold medals from 2015 to 2019 in national championships. She achieved 13th rank in the Mexico World Championships and also cleared the Olympics qualifying round in the UK, 2017.

The Pyeongtaek 2022 Asia Oceania Open Championships are scheduled from 15 – 20 June. This six-day event will showcase 231 athletes from 33 nations

This competition is divided into ten weight classes each in men’s and women’s categories. The event will end with the men’s, women’s, and mixed team events.

