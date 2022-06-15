Wednesday, June 15, 2022
HomeNewsMedal Alert! Para Powerlifter Manpreet Kaur clinched bronze at Asia Oceania Para...

Medal Alert! Para Powerlifter Manpreet Kaur clinched bronze at Asia Oceania Para Powerlifting Championship

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Medal Alert! Para powerlifter Manpreet Kaur clinched bronze-Pyeongtaek2022 Asia Oceania Para Powerlifting Championship- KreedOn
Image Source- Tribune India
- Advertisement -

India’s para powerlifter Manpreet Kaur bagged bronze in the ongoing Pyeongtaek 2022 Asia Oceania Para Powerlifting Championship in the 41kg category, today.

She lifted the best 88kg and a total lift of 173 kg to clinch bronze

LingLing Guo from China lifted the best 111 kg and a total lift of 326 kg to clinch gold while Ni Nengah Widiasih from Indonesia settled for silver with her best lift of 99kg.

-- Advertisement --

Manpreet Kaur represented the country in several international para powerlifting championships. She bagged uninterrupted gold medals from 2015 to 2019 in national championships. She achieved 13th rank in the Mexico World Championships and also cleared the Olympics qualifying round in the UK, 2017.

-- Advertisement --

The Pyeongtaek 2022 Asia Oceania Open Championships are scheduled from 15 – 20 June. This six-day event will showcase 231 athletes from 33 nations

-- Advertisement --

This competition is divided into ten weight classes each in men’s and women’s categories. The event will end with the men’s, women’s, and mixed team events. 

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

-- Advertisement --
Nidhi Singh
Previous articleStunning comeback by team India: Indian bowlers keeps the series hopes alive
Next articleTop 10 Best Football Balls to Buy Online

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 9811999905
Email Us: contact@kreedon.com, marketing@kreedon.com


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019