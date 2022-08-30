Medal Alert! India wins silver at the Asian Men’s U20 Volleyball Championships

- Advertisement -

India’s Volleyball team clinched a silver medal after losing 1-3 against Iran in the final of the Asian Men’s U20 Volleyball Championships in Riffa, Bahrain. Iran produced dominating show against India and secured victory with the score line of 12-25, 19-25, 25-22, and 15-25.

Iran retained their title with remarkable unbeaten record at the 21st Asian Men’s U20 Volleyball Championship after 3-1 (25-12, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15) blitz over India in their final showdown at Isa Sports City Hall on Monday. #AVCVolley #AsianVolleyball #AsianMensU20Championship pic.twitter.com/zxqRqDVpRz — Asian Volleyball Confederation (@AsianVolleyball) August 29, 2022

The Indian team tried their best and gave a good fight but couldn’t defeat the defending champion Iran. Korea settled with the bronze medal after defeating Thailand in straight sets (31-29, 25-16, 25-14).

-- Advertisement --

After this win, Iran secured seven golds in the tournament, the most golds won by any team. Whereas India had previously won two silvers against South Korea and Iran in 1994 and 2002 respectively.

On Sunday, the Indian volleyball team emerged victorious over Thailand (3-1) in the semifinal match of the 21st Asian Men’s U20 Volleyball Championship 2022. In that match, India showcased an amazing show and won with a score line of 25-21, 23-25, 25-18, and 25-17 against Thailand.

-- Advertisement --

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport