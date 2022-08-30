Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Medal Alert! India wins silver at the Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championships

Medal Alert! India wins silver at the Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championships

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Asian Men’s U20 Volleyball Championships- India wins silver- KreedOn
Image Source- The Hindu
India’s Volleyball team clinched a silver medal after losing 1-3 against Iran in the final of the Asian Men’s U20 Volleyball Championships in Riffa, Bahrain. Iran produced dominating show against India and secured victory with the score line of 12-25, 19-25, 25-22, and 15-25.

The Indian team tried their best and gave a good fight but couldn’t defeat the defending champion Iran. Korea settled with the bronze medal after defeating Thailand in straight sets (31-29, 25-16, 25-14).

After this win, Iran secured seven golds in the tournament, the most golds won by any team. Whereas India had previously won two silvers against South Korea and Iran in 1994 and 2002 respectively.

On Sunday, the Indian volleyball team emerged victorious over Thailand (3-1) in the semifinal match of the 21st Asian Men’s U20 Volleyball Championship 2022. In that match, India showcased an amazing show and won with a score line of 25-21, 23-25, 25-18, and 25-17 against Thailand.

Nidhi Singh
