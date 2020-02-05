MCFC vs JFC Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC

The 75th match of the Hero Indian Super League will see Mumbai City FC host Jamshedpur FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday. The previous fixture ended 2-1 in favour of Mumbai. With Chennaiyin FC fast catching up, the hosts will be looking to safeguard their spot in the top four with a win at home.



Diego Carlos scored the only goal in Mumbai’s last game against NorthEast United. The Islanders have made it to the top 4. However, since the spot is a fragile one, Mumbai City will be relentlessly looking to secure a victory against Jamshedpur.

Chennaiyin FC and Odisha are a couple of points behind the Islanders and with a little over 4 games left per team, the fight to claim the top spot is heating up. Stats wise, Mumbai has scored more goals and conceded only 2 fewer than Jamshedpur.

Jamshedpur were fourth the last time these sides clashed. However, they have since slipped to seventh with 16 points and it looks like they will be edging towards the bottom half of the table finish, having won only one game in the last 5. Sergio Castel has been the top performer for Jamshedpur, along with a few decent performances from Aniket Jadhav recently.



Date February 6th, 2020 Time 7:30 PM Venue Mumbai Football Arena Form Mumbai City FC – W D W L L Jamshedpur FC – L L W L L Possible playing XI Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Mato Grgic, Pratik Chaudhari, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Diego Carlos, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Machado, Modou Sougou, Mohamed Larbi, Amine Chermiti Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri (C), Joyner Lourenco, Robin Gurung, Memo Moura, Jitendra Singh, Narender Gahlot, Aitor Monroy, Mobashir Rahman, Sergio Castel, CK Vineeth Impact Players Sergio Castel, Diego Carlos, Modou Sougou, Raynier Fernandes.

Goalkeeper : Amrinder Singh

It was a tough choice to pick a keeper for the Dream11 squad. Both the keepers have conceded over 20 goals, but going purely on their team’s form, we have chosen Amrinder Singh.

Amrinder has conceded 22 goals, made 37 saves and has kept 4 clean sheets.

Defenders : Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Tiri, Robin Gurung

Mato has played 10 games for Mumbai, in which he has made a total of 102 clearances. He also averages 20 passes per game in which he has a passing accuracy of 88%.

Subhasish Bose has featured in 15 matches, making a total of 104 clearances and 26 crosses. Bose has also registered a goal and assist each.

Jose Luis aka Tiri has featured in 12 games for Jamshedpur in which he has registered a total of 100 clearances and averages 41 passes per game, making him a crucial part of the defence.

Robin Gurung has attempted 18 crosses in 10 games and has made 40 tackles to help out his team defensively.

Midfielders : Raynier Fernandes, Noe Acosta, Aitor Monroy

Raynier is a crucial midfielder for the Islanders. He has scored one goal and registered 2 assists from 7 shots and 11 crosses. He averages nearly 24 passes per game and has also registered 26 tackles making him an all-rounder midfielder.

Monroy has a goal and an assist each from 8 shots and 27 crosses. He averages 59 passes per game and has also registered 93 tackles and 35 clearances making him a midfield general for Jamshedpur. Our final midfielder, Noe Acosta has scored a goal from 8 shots and has attempted 28 crosses in the box. He averages 22 passes per game and has registered 24 tackles.

Forwards : Diego Carlos, Modou Sougou, Sergio Castel

Diego was recently awarded Mumbai City’s player of the month. He has a couple of goals to his name including an assist from 27 shots and 35 crosses. Diego has also registered 48 tackles this season so far.

It was a tough choice to choose between Sougou and Amine Chermiti who has scored 5 goals. However, Modou has scored 3 and made 2 assists. We feel he will be a better fit in our Dream11 team attack.

Sergio Castel has been the only bright spot for Jamshedpur this season, having scored 7 goals for them from a total of 27 shots.

My Dream11 Team

Amrinder Singh (GK), Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Tiri, Robin Gurung, Raynier Fernandes, Noe Acosta, Aitor Monroy, Diego Carlos, Modou Sougou, Sergio Castel

