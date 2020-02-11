MCFC vs FCG Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa

The 80th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) will see a high-voltage match as FC Goa take on Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. The last time these sides met in early November, FC Goa won the game 4-2 at the Mumbai Football Arena in what was a highly entertaining game. Can Mumbai return the hosts the favour on Wednesday? Let’s find out…



The Islanders are on brink of sealing a spot in the semi-finals of the ISL. Here’s how;

Mumbai will look to seal all the 6 points from the remaining games if they are to make it to Playoffs. If they reach 32 points from the last two games the results of the fifth-placed Chennaiyin FC result won’t matter. The South Indian side is 4 point behind the Islanders with a game in hand.



Thus, if Mumbai are unable to win both the matches and if Chennaiyin end up winning all three, it will be Chennaiyin who will qualify for the Semis.

Mumbai’s last game was against Jamshedpur FC, which the Islanders won 2-1 in the 92nd minute.



JC: I know Goa can score from set-pieces, counter attacks. We know that Hugo is in great shape, he's scoring and doing amazing things for them. But we also know that we can do very good things.#FCGMCFC #ApunKaTeam 🔵 — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) February 11, 2020

Although they have qualified for the Playoffs, Gaurs will be raring to end the league stage on the top especially since the psychological advantage it will give against ATK.



Currently placed second in the table, Goa are behind the first-placed ATK only on goal difference. While both the teams have 33 points to their name, the Gaurs have scored 6 more goals and conceded 10 more than ATK so far.

That gives them another reason why they should again slot four goals against Mumbai on Wednesday.

Date February 12, 2020 Time 7:30 PM Venue Fatorda Stadium, Goa Form FC Goa: W W W L W Mumbai City FC: W W D W L Possible playing XI FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Dessai, Seriton Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Edu Bedia, Manvir Singh, Jackichand Singh, Ferran Corominas. Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Mato Grgic, Rowllin Borges, Paulo Machado, Modou Sougou, Mohamed Larbi, Bipin Singh, Diego Carlos Impact Players Ferran Corominas, Hugo Boumous, Mourtada Fall, Modou Sougou, Mohamed Larbi.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s ISL Match: Mumbai City FC Goa vs FC Goa

Goalkeeper : Mohammad Nawaz

Nawaz has conceded 2 goals fewer than Amrinder Singh in the season so far.

However, since it’s a home game for Nawaz, we think picking Nawaz over Singh will be the better choice.

Defenders : Mato Grgic, Sarthak Golui, Carlos Pena, Mourtada Fall

Mato has featured in 11 games for Mumbai this season. He has registered 112 clearances and averages 20 passes per game with an 88% passing accuracy.

Sarthak Golui has played 13 games in which he has made 113 clearances and 46 tackles while averaging 32 passes per game with 70% accuracy.

Carlos has played all 16 games for the Gaurs so far in which he averages 54 passes per game with 87% passing accuracy. He has made 105 clearances and has registered 10 shots out of which 2 have ended up in the back of the net.

Fall has missed one match this season due to a suspension. In 15 games Mourtada has made 145 clearances and 58 tackles while averaging 46 passes per game with 88% accuracy.

Midfielders : Brandon Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh

Brandon has done well in the Goan midfield this season. He has scored 2 goals and registered 6 assists from 22 shots and 39 crosses. He averages 53 passes per game and has made 70 tackles as well.

Hugo Boumous is in terrific form so far, having scored 8 goals and registering 6 assists in 12 matches. Hugo averages 50 passes per game with 69% accuracy.

📽 | The duo of Hugo and Coro is getting better and better! 🔥 A delicate through ball finished beautifully by the Spaniard. 💪🏻#BeGoa #FCGHFC #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/nsngG2jOZ3 — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) February 11, 2020

Bipin Singh scored the late winner for Mumbai in their victory over Jamshedpur. He has scored 1 and registered 1 assist from 11 shots and 25 crosses.

Forwards : Ferran Corominas, Mohamed Larbi, Modou Sougou

Ferran has an incredible work-rate when it comes to attacking. The Goan striker has amassed 11 goals this season, apart from contributing to 3 others and registering 27 shots on target.

Sougou has played 12 games in which he has scored 3 goals and 2 assists from 24 shots and 20 crosses.

Mohamed Larbi has registered 2 goals and 4 assists from 33 shots and 44 crosses! He averages 45 passes per game and has also made 48 tackles.

My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Mato Grgic, Sarthak Golui, Carlos Pena, Mourtada Fall, Brandon Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Ferran Corominas, Mohamad Larbi, Modou Sougou.

