FIFA World Cup vs T20 World Cup: Top Teams Player’s Match Fees- Comparisons

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to start on 20th November and will be hosted by Qatar. The football tournament will conclude on 18 December 2022. A total of 32 teams are participating in the World Cup, among which 6 teams are playing from Asia, and India is not among them. Even though India is not so popular in the football world, footballers like Ronaldo and Messi have a massive fanbase in India.

Almost time for a new chapter in #FIFAWorldCup history to be written 📖🏆 pic.twitter.com/q9iHuM8dAP — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 13, 2022

Although Cricket has become a religion among Indians, football fans are not behind. Fans are often curious about the match fees of the players playing for the FIFA World Cup and ICC T20 World Cup. When compared, to the match pay of the players in the top-5 teams in the FIFA World Cup and the match pay of the players in the top 5 teams in the T20 World Cup, the payment doesn’t reflect severe differences. Further information is laid down below

Match fees of players of Top-5 teams in FIFA World Cup

Brazil – around Rs 4.85 lakhs

Germany – around Rs 2.65 lakhs

France – around Rs 3.31 lakhs

England – around Rs 2.48 lakhs

Spain – Around 2.90 lakhs

Match fees of players of Top-5 teams in T20 World Cup

Indian team – Rs 3 lakhs

Australian team – Rs 4.44 lakhs

England team – Rs 5.1 lakhs

New Zealand team – Rs 2 lakhs

Pakistan team – Rs 1 lakh 38 thousand

