Monday, November 14, 2022
HomeNewsFIFA World Cup vs T20 World Cup: Top Teams Player’s Match Fees-...

FIFA World Cup vs T20 World Cup: Top Teams Player’s Match Fees- Comparisons

-- Advertisement --
By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
FIFA World Cup vs T20 World Cup: Top Teams Player’s Match Fees- Comparisons- KreedOn
Image Source: Hindustan Times
- Advertisement -

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to start on 20th November and will be hosted by Qatar. The football tournament will conclude on 18 December 2022. A total of 32 teams are participating in the World Cup, among which 6 teams are playing from Asia, and India is not among them. Even though India is not so popular in the football world, footballers like Ronaldo and Messi have a massive fanbase in India.

Although Cricket has become a religion among Indians, football fans are not behind. Fans are often curious about the match fees of the players playing for the FIFA World Cup and ICC T20 World Cup. When compared, to the match pay of the players in the top-5 teams in the FIFA World Cup and the match pay of the players in the top 5 teams in the T20 World Cup, the payment doesn’t reflect severe differences. Further information is laid down below

Match fees of players of Top-5 teams in FIFA World Cup

-- Advertisement --

Brazil – around Rs 4.85 lakhs

Germany – around Rs 2.65 lakhs

-- Advertisement --

France – around Rs 3.31 lakhs

England – around Rs 2.48 lakhs

-- Advertisement --
-- Advertisement --

Spain – Around 2.90 lakhs

Match fees of players of Top-5 teams in T20 World Cup

Indian team – Rs 3 lakhs

Australian team – Rs 4.44 lakhs

England team – Rs 5.1 lakhs

New Zealand team – Rs 2 lakhs

Pakistan team – Rs 1 lakh 38 thousand

football in india - KreedOnRead more | The India National Football Team Aims to Learn from World Cup Disappointment

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Sneha Ghosh
Previous articleChhote Lal Yadav dreams of producing more Mary Kom
Next articleTop 10 Best Badminton Players In The World Ever | Know The Greats of This Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
FICCI GOAL 2018 kreedon|FICCI GOAL 2018 kreedon

FICCI GOAL 2018 – The International Convention of Indian Football Industry

Must Know
Wisden Cricketer of the Year | List of Wisden Award Winners from 2011-22- KreedOn

Wisden Cricketer of the Year | List of Wisden Award Winners...

Cricket
Can Pakistan qualify for the World Cup Semi Finals - KreedOn

End of the Road? Can Pakistan qualify for the World Cup...

News
copa mundial kreedon

Top 13 Best football shoes | Buy Today for a whole...

Sports 2.0