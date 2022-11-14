FIFA World Cup vs T20 World Cup: Top Teams Player’s Match Fees- Comparisons

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to start on 20th November and will be hosted by Qatar. The football tournament will conclude on 18 December 2022. A total of 32 teams are participating in the World Cup, among which 6 teams are playing from Asia, and India is not among them. Even though India is not so popular in the football world, footballers like Ronaldo and Messi have a massive fanbase in India.
Although Cricket has become a religion among Indians, football fans are not behind. Fans are often curious about the match fees of the players playing for the FIFA World Cup and ICC T20 World Cup. When compared, to the match pay of the players in the top-5 teams in the FIFA World Cup and the match pay of the players in the top 5 teams in the T20 World Cup, the payment doesn’t reflect severe differences. Further information is laid down below
Match fees of players of Top-5 teams in FIFA World Cup
Brazil – around Rs 4.85 lakhs
Germany – around Rs 2.65 lakhs
France – around Rs 3.31 lakhs
England – around Rs 2.48 lakhs
Spain – Around 2.90 lakhs
Match fees of players of Top-5 teams in T20 World Cup
Indian team – Rs 3 lakhs
Australian team – Rs 4.44 lakhs
England team – Rs 5.1 lakhs
New Zealand team – Rs 2 lakhs
Pakistan team – Rs 1 lakh 38 thousand
