Mary Kom To Chair New Oversight Committee to Look After WFI Daily Affairs

Amid serious allegations by the country’s top wrestlers, a new oversight committee has been formed to look after the day-to-day activities of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), and it’s being headed by boxing legend Mary Kom. Now, the WFI will not look after its daily affairs.

Besides Mary Kom, wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, badminton player Tripti Murigunde and Captain Rajagopalan are also new members of this committee.

WFI and its chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh have been in the limelight after top wrestlers of India alleged him of all sexual harassment and later went on a protest, seeking a probe.

On Sunday, the central government decided to suspend all activities of the WFI till the formation of the oversight committee. This Oversight Committee will look into the day-to-day matters of the WFI. The Assistant Secretary of WFI, Vinod Tomar, was also suspended.

On Saturday, the wrestlers called off their protest after getting government assurance that a probe into their complaints would be completed in four weeks. Bajrang Punia, who was also among the protesting wrestlers, said,

“We are ending our protest,”

The wrestlers, including young Anshu Malik, Sangeeta Phogat, Vinesh Phogat, Sonam Malik and others were also present in a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

