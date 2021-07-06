Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Mary Kom & Manpreet to be India’s flag bearers at the Tokyo Olympics | KreedOn Sports Buzz Episode 17

By Aditya Mishra
Updated:
Image Source: Indian express

Mary Kom & Manpreet Singh will hold the Indian flag at the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony. Wrestler Bajrang Punia at closing

India’s star boxer & 6-time world champion Mary Kom and the captain of the Indian men’s Hockey team Manpreet Singh will be the flag bearers of the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Whereas, wrestler Bajrang Punia has been chosen as the Indian flag bearer for the closing ceremony of the event. IOA released the official statement on Monday.

Image Source: theeconomictimes

The mega sporting event will kick start on 23rd July and end on August 8. 

The event was scheduled for last year, but it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the first time in the history of the Indian Olympics, there will be two flag bearers in the opening ceremony – a woman and a man. Earlier, IOA President Narinder Batra said, this has been done to promote gender equality through the biggest sporting stage of the world.

Mary Kom (38) is a 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist & a six-time world champion, she is the most experienced athlete in the Indian contingent. The lightweight boxer from Manipur couldn’t qualify for the 2016 Rio Games but her hunger and passion to win an Olympic medal for the nation drove her to Tokyo.

For the Tokyo Olympics, Mary shifted to a higher weight division—51kg (flyweight).

IND Vs ENG Test series: Stadium reopens for spectators

Image Source: indiatv

The 5-match Test series between India and England will begin from August 4 in the UK. After a long time, the series will be played in front of spectators with full capacity. The stadium’s gates were closed for fans due to Covid 19 restrictions. On Monday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the lifting of Covid-19 related restrictions, bringing joy to cricket fans.

Last month, India and NZ played the WTC final in front of a limited crowd at Southampton. The upper limit was capped at 4000.

Team India lost the match by 8 wickets on the sixth day of the WTC final.

The Indian players are currently on a break and the whole squad will reassemble on July 14.

Aditya Mishra
IIMC'n. National Level Athlete (400m- 50.23). Sports and Defence enthusiast. Busy decoding: "MANSHA-VACHA-KARMA"
