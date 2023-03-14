Mary Kom & Farhan Akhtar named brand ambassadors of Women’s World Boxing Championship 2023

- Advertisement -

Indian Boxing legend and Olympic medalist MC Mary Kom along with film star Farhan Akhtar was announced as the brand ambassador for the Women’s World boxing Championship to be held at the KD Jadhav Hall at the Indira Gandhi Stadium from March 15 to 26.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh said at a press conference at the championship venue on Monday,

“It’s the biggest brand in our sport. He is the co-organizer of the championship,”

A ligament injury forced Mary Kom out of the ring for many months, and she admitted that she has to face a lot of girls to earn her spot if she wants to get back in the ring.

The gold medalists will get $100,000 in prize money at the World Championships, in addition to $50,000 and $25,000 respectively for the silver and bronze medals, Mary Kom teased the BFI president by expressing her feigned anxiety at bringing so much money into the sport, when she wasn’t in the race.

Mary Kom stated,

We want at least three or four gold medals. No less”, and “I feel so bad and so upset. Sir, this is not fair” (about the prize money),

Mary Kom even cautioned the athletes not to think about the prize money and rewards. She stated,

"You prove yourself in the ring, and money will come to you. If you are money-minded, you may not perform well", warned Mary. "Attitude, arrogance and money can affect your training and preparation. Our performance should not suffer."

