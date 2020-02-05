Manu Bhaker dominates National trials, clinches multiple medals

Highlights

Teenage shooting sensation Manu Bhaker won double gold medals in the National Shooting Trials in the rifle and pistol disciplines in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Tuesday (4 February). The young shooter triumphed in both the women’s 25 m pistol and junior 25 m pistol T2 trials.

The Commonwealth Games, Asian shooting championships and Youth Olympic Games gold medallist had earlier topped the qualifications in both categories after shooting 584. She finished with a score of 32 in the final round of the Women’s competition.

Maharashtrian Abhidnya Ashok Patil finished with the silver shooting 28. Manu’s Haryana teammate Gauri Sheoran came third with 24. In the Junior finals, Manu had scored 30, 2 points less than what she scored earlier.

However, it was good enough to win her the gold as Haryana’s Rhythm Sangwan came second with 27 points. Vibhuti Bhatia came in the third position with 25 points to give Haryana the podium (1-2-3 finish).

Another Olympic quota holder, Chinki Yadav, came in fifth place after finishing second in the qualification, scoring 582. Manu Bhaker is among the medal aspirants for India from shooting at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Bhaker first came to the spotlight three years ago when she won the silver medal at the 2017 Asian Junior Championships. In 2018, she became the youngest Indian to ever win a World Cup gold medal at the age of 16.

She then won the gold in the women’s 10 m air pistol event at the Commonwealth Games; scoring 388/400 points in the qualification and 240.9 in the finals. Manu Bhaker secured her Olympic quota for the 10 m pistol event with a fourth-place finish in the Munich ISSF World Cup, 2019. She has also qualified for the 25 m air pistol event.