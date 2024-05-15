Manu Bhaker and Vijayveer Sidhu Secure Olympic Spot in Style!

- Advertisement -

Manu Bhaker, a renowned Olympian, and Vijayveer Sidhu, who secured a quota for Paris Olympic, emerged victorious in the fourth and concluding Olympic Selection Trial (OST) for the 25m pistol events held recently. At the M P State Shooting Academy, under the guidance of esteemed pistol shooter Jaspal Rana, Manu achieved a remarkable feat by equalling the world record with a score of 42 in the women’s 25m Pistol OST T4 final. Meanwhile, Vijayveer clinched victory in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol OST T4 with a score of 34.

Manu showcased exceptional prowess throughout the trials, securing two wins and finishing second in the other two. Notably, she maintained consistently high scores, never dropping below 580 in the qualification rounds, a feat unmatched by any other shooter among the selected five.

Abhidnya Patil secured the second position with a score of 35, followed by Simranpreet Kaur Brar with 30 points. Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan claimed the fourth and fifth positions respectively. In the men’s rapid-fire event, Vijayveer surged into the lead during the second five-shot series and maintained it until the eighth and final series, securing his first clear victory in the trials.

Bhavesh emerged victorious in the second trial, while Vijayveer secured the second position in two out of the preceding three trials. The upcoming Wednesday will host the qualification rounds for the men’s and women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event, where local talents Aishwary Tomar and Ashi Chouksey are anticipated to compete.

