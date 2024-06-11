Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Mansukh Mandaviya Takes Charge as New Sports Minister of India; Raksha Khadse Named MoS

Image Source: ET HealthWorld
By Saiman Das
Mansukh Mandaviya, who was the union Health minister during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, has been appointed as India’s new Sports Minister, replacing Anurag Thakur in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet.

Mandaviya, 52, secured the Porbandar Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat by defeating Congress candidate Lalit Vasoya with a margin of 3.83 lakh votes. In addition to his new role, Mandaviya will also oversee the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers as part of the cabinet reshuffle announced on Monday.

Raksha Khadse, a three-time BJP MP from Raver in Maharashtra, has been appointed Minister of State (Sports) under Mandaviya. The 37-year-old is the daughter-in-law of Eknath Khadse, a leader of the NCP’s Sharad Pawar faction, who has decided to rejoin the BJP. Raksha Khadse won the 2024 Lok Sabha election with a margin of nearly 3 lakh votes, defeating Shriram Patil of the NCP-Sharad Pawar faction. Her husband, Nikhil Khadse, passed away in 2013.

Mandaviya recently participated in his first Lok Sabha election. Born on June 1, 1972, in Bhavnagar, he had previously been elected as an MLA for the Palitana assembly seat in Bhavnagar district in 2002 before being nominated as a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat.

Thakur, who served as the sports minister since July 7, 2021, was among the 37 ministers not retained in the third consecutive Modi government.

