“Mann ki Baat” – PM Modi Lauds KIYG Athletes – Said: “India has a bright future in sports”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned and lauded India’s success in sports, space technology, and other areas on Sunday in “Mann ki Baat”.

Narendra Modi talked about some exemplary moments from the Khelo India Youth Games 2021 concluded in Haryana.

Modi said that the youth of the country is touching the sky. Our youth are launching their own satellites, startups are working on ideas, which were never thought about earlier.

He remarked how 12 National records were created at the KIY games with 11 of them coming from women athletes. Manipur weightlifter Martina Devi bagged a total of 8 National records in all of the 12 records made recently.

The Prime Minister also stressed on the roles played by athletes’ parents and how much they have contributed. Several athletes who participated in the games this year came from humble families.

PM Modi mentioned Adil Altaf, a tailor’s son from Srinagar, who created history and won gold in the 70 km road cycling race at KIYG 2021. He made the entire valley of Jammu and Kashmir proud.

“Father of Adil Altaf from Srinagar, who won the gold in 70 km cycling, does tailoring work, but has left no stone unturned to fulfill his son’s dreams. Today, Adil has brought pride to his father and the entire Jammu-Kashmir,”

In sports, Indian players’ supremacy is rising. Talents of athletes coming to light and are emerging from ordinary families in Khelo India Youth Games. He also talked about gold medalist weightlifters L Dhanush and Kajol Sargar.

PM Modi said:

“A Chennai carpenter’s son, L Dhanush, won weightlifting gold medals at the games, while Kajol from Sangli, Maharashtra, dabbled between helping her tea vendor father and weightlifting training”.

