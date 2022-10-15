Mankading | List of all Mankading in Cricket History

- Advertisement -

In cricket, Mankading is the unofficial term used to refer to the act of running out the non striking batsman, when they begin to leave the crease while the bowler is taking his final strides before delivering the ball. This is named after the Indian cricketer Vinoo Mankad.

Mankading History

Though this type of run out finds mentions in the rule book, or is sanctioned by the Laws of Cricket, there is an unofficial, or rather unspoken rule with respect to the spirit of the game. As per this unspoken rule, the bowler or the fielding team should first warn the non striking batsman, before attempting the run out. This warning can come in various ways, such as the bowler verbally cautioning the batter, or performing the run out, and then withdrawing the appeal immediately. This is done so as to avoid any misunderstanding or bad blood between the two teams. More often than not, these types of dismissals tend to turn controversial; as a result of which the umpires are also at times required to step in. Also, at times of disagreement, the umpires would consult among themselves and also consult the captain of the bowling team, regarding whether they would like to continue with the appeal.

The first batsman to be dismissed via this method was George Baigent of Sussex, in a first class game in 1835. The bowler who caused the dismissal was Thomas Barker.

Here is a list of all the Makading incidents that have taken place in international cricket:

Complete List of Mankading Incidents in International cricket history

Bill Brown by Vinoo Mankad , Australia v India , Sydney , 1947–48

Ian Redpath by Charlie Griffith , Australia v West Indies , Adelaide , 1968–69

Derek Randall by Ewen Chatfield , England v New Zealand , Christchurch , 1977–78

Sikander Bakht by Alan Hurst , Pakistan v Australia, Perth , 1978–79

Brian Luckhurst by Greg Chappell , England v Australia, Melbourne , 1974–75

Grant Flower by Dipak Patel , Zimbabwe v New Zealand, Harare , 1992–93

Peter Kirsten by Kapil Dev , South Africa v India, Port Elizabeth , 1992–93

Jos Buttler by Sachi thra Senanayake , England v Sri Lanka , Edgbaston , 2014

Mark Chapman by Aamir Kaleem , Hong Kong v Oman , 2016 Asia Cup Qualifier , February 2016

C harlie Dean by Deepti Sharma , England v India , Lord’s , September 2022

Jos Buttler by Ravichandran Ashwin , Rajasthan Royals Vs Kings XI Punjab , IPL 2019 , March 2019.

Noor Ali Zadran by Dawlat Zadran , Kabul Eagles vs Mis Ainak Knights , Shpageeza Cricket League , September 2020.

Following is a list of all the Makading incidents that have taken place in first class cricket:

Complete list of Mankading incidents in 1st class cricket

George Baigent by Thomas Barker , Sussex v Nottinghamshire , Nottingham , 1835

Charles Wright by Thomas Barker , Norfolk v Yorkshire , Norwich , 1836

William Lillywhite by Thomas Barker , Sussex v Nottinghamshire , Nottingham , 1837

John Lefeaver by Thomas Barker , Kent v England , Bromley , 1842

Edward Martin by Thomas Barker , Hampshire v MCC , 1843

William Hillyer by Charles Taylor , Kent v Sussex , Brighton , 1846

George Boudier by Charles Arnold, Cambridge University v Cambridge Town and County Club , 1847

John Huddleston by John Kinloch , Victoria v New South Wales , Melbourne , 1861–62

Walter Wilson by Bill Hendley , Canterbury v Otago , Hagley Park, Christchurch , 1864–65

Richard Powys by Bill Hendley , Canterbury v Otago , South Dunedin Recreation Gro und , Dunedin , 1865–66

Stoddart Campbell by Nat Thomson , Victoria v New South Wales, Sydney , 1866–67

Charles Wright by George Harrison , Cambridge University v Yorkshire , Cambridge , 1883

Ted Tyler by Alec Hearne , Somerset v Kent , Taunton , 1894

Tom Reese by Alexander Downes , Canterbury v Otago , Christchurch , 1894–95

Joe Hardstaff by Khadim Hussain , Lord Tennyson’s XI v Sind , Karachi , 1937–38

A. G. Ramsingh by Narayan Sane , Madras v Central Provinces and Berar , Nagpur , 1941–42

John Smith by Ray Allen , Canterbury v Wellington , Wellington , 1943–44

Bill Brown by Vinoo Mankad , Australian XI v Indians , Sydney , 1947–48

Reg Routledge by Jonathan Fellows-Smith , Middlesex v Oxford University , Oxford , 1953

Gordon Barker by Wilf Wooller , Essex v Glamorgan , Cardiff , 1956

Hanumant Singh by Ashwini Chaturvedi, Rajasthan v Uttar Pradesh , U daipur , 1959–60

Rudolph Cohen by Jamiel Ali , Jamaica v Trinidad and Tobago , Port of Spain , 1963–64

Mohammad Bashir by Bashir Mian, Railways v Lahore , Lahore, 1966–67

Anil Khanna by Rajinder Goel , Northern Punjab v Delhi , Delhi , 1966–67

Geoff Arnold by Saeed Ahmed , MCC Under-25s v Central Zone , Sahiwal , 1966–67

Ray Gripper by Barry Richards , Rhodesia v Natal , Salisbury , 1968–69

Douglas Morgan by Raymond Le Roux , South African Universities v Orange Free State , Bloemfontein , 1968–69

Dilip Sardesai by Kailash Gattani , Bombay v Rajasthan , Udaipur , 1968–69

Parthasarathy Sharma by Ashok Bhagwat, Rajasthan v Vidarbha , Nagpur , 1970–71

Roy Swetman by Robin Jackman , Gloucestershire v Surrey , Bristol , 1972

Khatib Rizwan by Intikhab Ahmed, Rawalpindi v Lahore B , Rawalpindi , 1972–73

Vaman Kumar by Daitala Meherbaba , Tamil Nadu v Andhra , Salem , 1974–75

Albert Padmore by Rex Collymore , Barbados v Guyana , Bridgetown , 1974–75

Clive Lloyd by Stanley Hinds , Guyana v Windward Islands , Roseau , 1982–83

Alex Barrow by Murali Kartik , Somerset v Surrey , Taunton , 2012

Sandipan Das by Murali Kartik , Bengal v Railways , Delhi , 2013–14

