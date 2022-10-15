Mankading | List of all Mankading in Cricket History

In cricket, Mankading is the unofficial term used to refer to the act of running out the non striking batsman, when they begin to leave the crease while the bowler is taking his final strides before delivering the ball. This is named after the Indian cricketer Vinoo Mankad.
Mankading History
Though this type of run out finds mentions in the rule book, or is sanctioned by the Laws of Cricket, there is an unofficial, or rather unspoken rule with respect to the spirit of the game. As per this unspoken rule, the bowler or the fielding team should first warn the non striking batsman, before attempting the run out. This warning can come in various ways, such as the bowler verbally cautioning the batter, or performing the run out, and then withdrawing the appeal immediately. This is done so as to avoid any misunderstanding or bad blood between the two teams. More often than not, these types of dismissals tend to turn controversial; as a result of which the umpires are also at times required to step in. Also, at times of disagreement, the umpires would consult among themselves and also consult the captain of the bowling team, regarding whether they would like to continue with the appeal.
The first batsman to be dismissed via this method was George Baigent of Sussex, in a first class game in 1835. The bowler who caused the dismissal was Thomas Barker.
Here is a list of all the Makading incidents that have taken place in international cricket:
Complete List of Mankading Incidents in International cricket history
- Bill Brown by Vinoo Mankad, Australia v India, Sydney, 1947–48
- Ian Redpath by Charlie Griffith, Australia v West Indies, Adelaide, 1968–69
- Derek Randall by Ewen Chatfield, England v New Zealand, Christchurch, 1977–78
- Sikander Bakht by Alan Hurst, Pakistan v Australia, Perth, 1978–79
- Brian Luckhurst by Greg Chappell, England v Australia, Melbourne, 1974–75
- Grant Flower by Dipak Patel, Zimbabwe v New Zealand, Harare, 1992–93
- Peter Kirsten by Kapil Dev, South Africa v India, Port Elizabeth, 1992–93
- Jos Buttler by Sachithra Senanayake, England v Sri Lanka, Edgbaston, 2014
- Mark Chapman by Aamir Kaleem, Hong Kong v Oman, 2016 Asia Cup Qualifier, February 2016
- Charlie Dean by Deepti Sharma, England v India, Lord’s, September 2022
- Jos Buttler by Ravichandran Ashwin, Rajasthan Royals Vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2019, March 2019.
- Noor Ali Zadran by Dawlat Zadran, Kabul Eagles vs Mis Ainak Knights, Shpageeza Cricket League, September 2020.
Following is a list of all the Makading incidents that have taken place in first class cricket:
READ | Mankading In Cricket: All You Need To Know About This Controversial Dismissal Method
Complete list of Mankading incidents in 1st class cricket
- George Baigent by Thomas Barker, Sussex v Nottinghamshire, Nottingham, 1835
- Charles Wright by Thomas Barker, Norfolk v Yorkshire, Norwich, 1836
- William Lillywhite by Thomas Barker, Sussex v Nottinghamshire, Nottingham, 1837
- John Lefeaver by Thomas Barker, Kent v England, Bromley, 1842
- Edward Martin by Thomas Barker, Hampshire v MCC, 1843
- William Hillyer by Charles Taylor, Kent v Sussex, Brighton, 1846
- George Boudier by Charles Arnold, Cambridge University v Cambridge Town and County Club, 1847
- John Huddleston by John Kinloch, Victoria v New South Wales, Melbourne, 1861–62
- Walter Wilson by Bill Hendley, Canterbury v Otago, Hagley Park, Christchurch, 1864–65
- Richard Powys by Bill Hendley, Canterbury v Otago, South Dunedin Recreation Ground, Dunedin, 1865–66
- Stoddart Campbell by Nat Thomson, Victoria v New South Wales, Sydney, 1866–67
- Charles Wright by George Harrison, Cambridge University v Yorkshire, Cambridge, 1883
- Ted Tyler by Alec Hearne, Somerset v Kent, Taunton, 1894
- Tom Reese by Alexander Downes, Canterbury v Otago, Christchurch, 1894–95
- Joe Hardstaff by Khadim Hussain, Lord Tennyson’s XI v Sind, Karachi, 1937–38
- A. G. Ramsingh by Narayan Sane, Madras v Central Provinces and Berar, Nagpur, 1941–42
- John Smith by Ray Allen, Canterbury v Wellington, Wellington, 1943–44
- Bill Brown by Vinoo Mankad, Australian XI v Indians, Sydney, 1947–48
- Reg Routledge by Jonathan Fellows-Smith, Middlesex v Oxford University, Oxford, 1953
- Gordon Barker by Wilf Wooller, Essex v Glamorgan, Cardiff, 1956
- Hanumant Singh by Ashwini Chaturvedi, Rajasthan v Uttar Pradesh, Udaipur, 1959–60
- Rudolph Cohen by Jamiel Ali, Jamaica v Trinidad and Tobago, Port of Spain, 1963–64
- Mohammad Bashir by Bashir Mian, Railways v Lahore, Lahore, 1966–67
- Anil Khanna by Rajinder Goel, Northern Punjab v Delhi, Delhi, 1966–67
- Geoff Arnold by Saeed Ahmed, MCC Under-25s v Central Zone, Sahiwal, 1966–67
- Ray Gripper by Barry Richards, Rhodesia v Natal, Salisbury, 1968–69
- Douglas Morgan by Raymond Le Roux, South African Universities v Orange Free State, Bloemfontein, 1968–69
- Dilip Sardesai by Kailash Gattani, Bombay v Rajasthan, Udaipur, 1968–69
- Parthasarathy Sharma by Ashok Bhagwat, Rajasthan v Vidarbha, Nagpur, 1970–71
- Roy Swetman by Robin Jackman, Gloucestershire v Surrey, Bristol, 1972
- Khatib Rizwan by Intikhab Ahmed, Rawalpindi v Lahore B, Rawalpindi, 1972–73
- Vaman Kumar by Daitala Meherbaba, Tamil Nadu v Andhra, Salem, 1974–75
- Albert Padmore by Rex Collymore, Barbados v Guyana, Bridgetown, 1974–75
- Clive Lloyd by Stanley Hinds, Guyana v Windward Islands, Roseau, 1982–83
- Alex Barrow by Murali Kartik, Somerset v Surrey, Taunton, 2012
- Sandipan Das by Murali Kartik, Bengal v Railways, Delhi, 2013–14