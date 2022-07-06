Manisha Kalyan – The 1st Indian women to play in Women’s Champions league

- Advertisement -

Footballer Manisha Kalyan is set to become the first Indian footballer to play in the UEFA Women’s Champions League. She has signed the contract with Cyprus champions Apollon Ladies club. With this Manisha became the fourth Indian footballer to win a professional contract at a foreign club.

Apollon will take part in round 1 of the UEFA Women’s Champions League qualifying on 18 August. If they win, they will compete against the winners of Switzerland’s FC Zurich and Faroe Island’s Klaksvik Kvinnur.

The 20-year-old had scored India’s first ever goal against Brazil in senior football, last year. The attacker had also caught the interest from Australia, the United States, and other European clubs.

Thank you, Manisha! After 3️⃣ illustrious years as a Malabarian and winning two IWL titles with us, Manisha has signed a two-year deal with Cypriot Champion Club Apollon Ladies 🔥

She is all set to become the first Indian to play in the UEFA Women's Champions League this season. pic.twitter.com/yLOuEiIsok — Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) July 3, 2022

Apollon is based in Limassol, the capital of the island nation. They won the 2020-21 Cypriot top division giving them a place in the qualifying rounds of the 2022-23 Women’s Champions League.

Who is Manisha Kalyan?

Manisha Kalyan is a 20-year-old footballer from Hoshiarpur, Punjab. She started her career with Sethu FC, is based in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, and competes in the Indian Women’s League (IWL).

She made her classic debut in the senior team against Hong Kong in January 2019. In the 2019-20 season, she played an important role in Gokulam Kerala winning the Indian Women’s League (IWL) title and was named the emerging player of the tournament.

