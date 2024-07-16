Manisha Kalyan Set to Dazzle in the Greek Super League with FC PAOK Thessaloniki

- Advertisement -

Indian forward Manisha Kalyan has joined Greek Super League champions FC PAOK Thessaloniki after two successful seasons with Apollon Ladies FC in the Cyprus league.

Renowned for her speed and versatility, Kalyan is considered one of India’s premier football talents. At 21, she made history by becoming the first Indian to score in the UEFA Women’s Champions League, achieving this feat while playing for Apollon Ladies FC against Georgia’s WFC Samegrelo.

Throughout her time with Apollon Ladies, Kalyan netted 14 goals in 34 matches and secured a position in the PASP Cyprus Best11. Her transfer to PAOK Thessaloniki, the 19-time Greek league champions, signifies a notable advancement in her promising career.

