Monday, February 6, 2023
HomeNewsKreedOn BanterTT star, Manika Batra met Ranbir Kapoor & says ‘RK has my...

TT star, Manika Batra met Ranbir Kapoor & says ‘RK has my heart,’

-- Advertisement --
Nidhi Singh
By Nidhi Singh
7 min.
Updated:
TT star, Manika Batra met Ranbir Kapoor & says 'RK has my heart,' | KreedOn
Image Source- Instagram
- Advertisement -

Indian table tennis sensation Manika Batra recently had a fangirl moment when she met Bollywood star, Ranbir Kapoor. She was left in awe of Ranbir Kapoor’s kind and intellectual traits. Manika Batra shared a picture of herself with Ranbir Kapoor on her Instagram account. She also shared that the duo talked about her game during their meet.

Manika’s Instagram post caption, read,

“At first I didn’t want to post this and wanted to keep it to myself as this moment is precious to me. But then I thought people should know how generous and kind this man is. We spoke about My game. he was curious about my height(he said-aapko toh zyaada bend hota padta hoga as you have a great height and so on. RK has my heart. Thank you for making me feel so comfortable. Always been a fan of your acting, but now I’m a fan of your kind, intellectual and fun traits,”

-- Advertisement --

Manika Batra had a tough season last year, both on and off the court. But she is constantly finding her groove again in the game. Manika performed badly in Commonwealth Games 2022 but after that, she has done well in the last few tournaments and looks set to have a great season ahead. She reached her career-best ranking of 33rd in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) women’s world singles rankings, which came after a superb semi-final run at the WTT Contender Doha.

She was awarded with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna (highest sporting honour of India) in 2020 and Arjuna Award (second-highest sporting honour of India) in 2018.

-- Advertisement --

Top 9 Best TT Bats | KreedonRead More | Top 9 Best TT Bat | Start your Table Tennis journey today

 

-- Advertisement --
-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Nidhi Singh
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous article
Sachin Tendulkar fulfills special request of a former West Indies cricketer
Next article
Maloy Sengupta- The Bengali Coach from Mumbai gets a coaching offer in France

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
World Table Tennis Championships: Indian squad announced| Sharath Kamal Opts Out- KreedOn

Indian Table Tennis Squad Announced For The World TT Championships 2022...

News
Anirban Ghosh's Mother sold harmonium to purchase son's bat | KreedOn

Anirban Ghosh’s Mother Sold Harmonium To Purchase Son’s Bat

KreedOn Candids
Top 9 Best TT Bats | Kreedon

Top 9 Best TT Bats | Start Your Table Tennis Journey...

Sports 2.0
Yashaswini Ghorpade wins gold in U19 Mixed Doubles- KreedOn

Yet Another Glory! Yashaswini Ghorpade wins gold in WTT Youth Star...

News