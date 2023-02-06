TT star, Manika Batra met Ranbir Kapoor & says ‘RK has my heart,’

- Advertisement -

Indian table tennis sensation Manika Batra recently had a fangirl moment when she met Bollywood star, Ranbir Kapoor. She was left in awe of Ranbir Kapoor’s kind and intellectual traits. Manika Batra shared a picture of herself with Ranbir Kapoor on her Instagram account. She also shared that the duo talked about her game during their meet.

Manika’s Instagram post caption, read,

“At first I didn’t want to post this and wanted to keep it to myself as this moment is precious to me. But then I thought people should know how generous and kind this man is. We spoke about My game. he was curious about my height(he said-aapko toh zyaada bend hota padta hoga as you have a great height and so on. RK has my heart. Thank you for making me feel so comfortable. Always been a fan of your acting, but now I’m a fan of your kind, intellectual and fun traits,”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manika 👑 (@manikabatra.15)

-- Advertisement --

Manika Batra had a tough season last year, both on and off the court. But she is constantly finding her groove again in the game. Manika performed badly in Commonwealth Games 2022 but after that, she has done well in the last few tournaments and looks set to have a great season ahead. She reached her career-best ranking of 33rd in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) women’s world singles rankings, which came after a superb semi-final run at the WTT Contender Doha.

She was awarded with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna (highest sporting honour of India) in 2020 and Arjuna Award (second-highest sporting honour of India) in 2018.

-- Advertisement --

Read More | Top 9 Best TT Bat | Start your Table Tennis journey today

-- Advertisement --