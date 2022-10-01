Sunday, October 2, 2022
Manchester City vs Manchester United DREAM11 Prediction – Premier League 2022 | Where to watch MCI vs MAN today’s match | Fantasy Football Tips By Experts

By KreedOn Network
Updated:
Manchester united vs manchester city dream11 prediction - KreedOn
Image Source: Diaro AS
Manchester City vs Manchester United Dream11 prediction PL 2022: after the International break, it’s time for club fixtures and today there is yet another exciting one.

It’s the Manchester derby as Manchester United will lock horns against Manchester City.

Erik Ten Haag’s side are currently sitting in fifth place with twelve points in their hand. While Pep Guardiola’s side is four points behind Arsenal. 

Both sides are in good form and we can expect a hell of a match.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both the teams, the weather forecast, dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s match.

Manchester City FC

Manchester City vs Manchester United Dream11 Prediction - KreedOn
Image Source: The Guardian

Manchester City have once again started their season by bolstering their squad, in an attempt to secure as many silverware as they can. They are in decent form and are coming off with a 0-3 win against Wolves. 

Manchester United FC

 

Manchester United - KreedOn
Image Source: Forbes

Manchester United on the other hand, endured a bad start to their campaign, but had a great run in the last five campaigns. They are in good form and a re coming off with a Europa League win after the match against Leeds was postponed. 

MCI vs MAN Dream11 prediction PL 2022 | Manchester City vs Manchester United Prediction Dream11 Prediction

 

DateSunday, October 2nd, 2022.  
Time 6:30 PM 
VenueEtihad Stadium
Predicted playing XIManchester City: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Fernandes, Antony, Sancho, Ronaldo

Injuries Manchester City: Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Kalvin Phillips

Manchester United: Harry Maguire, Martin Dubravka, Donny van de Beek, Brandon Williams, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford

Players to watchRonaldo, Sancho, Antony, Haaland, De Bruyne

Must Picks for Today’s Dream11 Team Prediction – Manchester City vs Manchester United Prediction Dream11 Prediction

Erling Haaland: should be one of the obvious picks in this fixture, who has already scored 11 goals and has an assist to his name. 

Kevin De Bruyne: the playmaker is yet another obvious choice for the centre half of the pitch, who has a goal and six assists to his name. 

Phil Foden: we can expect a good performance from the young midfielder, who has two goals and two assists to his name. 

Jadon Sancho: can also be a decent pick, who has two goals in for the Red Devils so far. He’ll be looking to link with his fellow lads to cook some gravy on the pitch. 

Cristiano Ronaldo: Ronaldo has been quite on the bench ever since the start of the campaign, but he will be given a start in this fixture, after scoring in the Europa League campaign. 

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s PL Match | MCI vs MAN | Fantasy Prediction for Premier League 2022

Today’s Dream11 team prediction | MCI vs MAN Dream11 team 1

Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Varane, Casemiro, Silva, De Bryune, Foden, Sancho, Haaland, Ronaldo. 

Today’s Dream11 team prediction | MCI vs MAN Dream11 team 2

Ederson, Cancelo, Martinez, Dias, Erikson, Casemiro, Silva, De Bryune, Foden, Haaland, Ronaldo. 

Dream11 Captain prediction | MCI vs MAN today’s Dream11 prediction 

Erling Haaland

Dream11 Vice-Captain prediction | MCI vs MAN today’s Dream11 prediction

Kevin De Bryune

MY DREAM11 Team for Manchester City vs Manchester United Prediction Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are coming off decent wins, and it’s definitely going to be a tough one for either side to take three points. Hence, we reckon it will be a great win for Man City with a score of 3-1.  

Where to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League 2022

In India, the Manchester City vs Manchester match will be broadcast on Star Sports Select HD. You can also watch the match live on Disney+ Hotstar. 

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big

KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
