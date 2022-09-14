Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund DREAM11 Prediction – Champions League 2022 | Where to watch MCI vs DOR today’s match | Fantasy Football Tips UCL Group stages 

- Advertisement -

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Dream11 prediction UCL 2022: The UEFA Champions League nights are finally back. The draw led to some amazing fixtures and we can expect some crackling results.

And today there is yet another exciting fixture where we’ll see Dortmund locking horns with Manchester City.

In this blog you will get to know complete details about the squads of both the team, weather forecast, ground report, premier league predictions, football betting tips by experts and much more.

Let’s take a closer look at both sides.

Manchester City

Man City doesn’t have much luck in European competition. Under Pep, City are yet to Clinch their hands on this competition’s trophy.

Even after investing heavily in the transfer market over the years. They have a great squad, let’s see how far they’ll go in this competition.

Dortmund

Domestically, Dortmund are doing just fine, who have won three games and lost two, out of five matches.

MCI vs DOR Dream11 prediction UCL 2022 | Manchester City vs Borussia Prediction

Date Thursday, September 14th, 2022. Time 12:30 AM Venue Etihad Stadium Predicted playing XI Manchester City: Ederson Moraes; Sergio Gomez, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne; Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland Dortmund: Alexander Meyer; Nico Schlotterbeck, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Thomas Meunier; Jude Bellingham, Salih Ozcan; Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, Giovani Reyna; Anthony Modeste Injuries Manchester City: Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte Dortmund: Thorgan Hazard, Mateu Morey, Mahmoud Dahoud, Gregor Kobel, Haller(unavailable) Players to watch Haaland, Foden, Brandt, Reus.

Must Picks for Today’s Dream11 Team | Manchester City vs Borussia UCL prediction 2022

Erling Haaland: is a beast and might be the signing of the season, who has scored 10 goals and an assist in five games. He’s already a contender for golden boot this season.

Kevin De Bruyne: is the obvious pick in this one, who already has a goal and five assists in all competition. He’ll be looking to break

Jude Bellingham: is one of the best young talents in the world. The midfielder is yet to break his deadlock, let’s see ifvhe can do it against his former side.

Phil Foden: the youngster is a favorite lad of Pep. The playmaker has two goals and two assists to his name in all competition.

Marco Reus: The skipper has been part of BVB’s side for over many years and has already has two goals and two assists to his name.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s UCL Match | MCI vs DOR | Fantasy Prediction

Dream11 Team 1 for Manchester City vs Borussia

Ederson

Cancelo

Dias

Guerreiro

Silva

De Bruyne

Bellingham

Foden

Haaland

Julian Brandt

Dream11 Team 2 for Manchester City vs Borussia

Ederson

Cancelo

Dias

Hummels

Thomas Meunier

Silva

De Bruyne

Bellingham

Foden

Haaland

Modeste

MY DREAM11 captain for today’s UCL match

Haaland

MY DREAM11 vice-captain for today’s UCL match

De Bruyne

MY DREAM11 PREDICTION | MCI vs DOR

Man City are clease winners, with a scoreline of 3-1.

Where to watch Manchester City vs Dortmund Champions League 2022

In India, the Manchester City vs Dortmund match will be broadcast on Sony Ten and Ten HD channels. You can also watch the match live on Jio TV.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgement before playing.

Above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, Win Big

