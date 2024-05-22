Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Malaysia Masters 2024: PV Sindhu Defeats Gilmour, Progresses to Second Round

Image Source: Getty
Image Source: Getty
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
Less than 1 mins read
Updated:
PV Sindhu displayed impressive form in her opening match at the 2024 Malaysia Masters Super 500, securing a victory over Scotland’s Kirsty Gilmour with a score of 21-17, 21-16 in 46 minutes. Sindhu began strongly, quickly establishing a 7-1 lead and extending it to 11-5 at the interval. Although Gilmour managed to level the score at 15-15, Sindhu maintained her composure to win the first game. In the second game, Sindhu maintained her dominance, never relinquishing her lead despite Gilmour saving four match points before Sindhu clinched the win.

The 28-year-old will next face Sim Yu Jin of South Korea, currently ranked world No. 34. Sindhu has a successful track record against Jin, having won both of their previous encounters. If Sindhu progresses past her Korean opponent, she is likely to meet top seed Han Yue of China, who recently defeated PV Sindhu at the Badminton Asia Championships. However, Sindhu had won their previous five matches before that loss.

manika batra table tennis KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Famous Table Tennis Players in India

Saiman Das
Saiman Das
POPULAR POSTS

