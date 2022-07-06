Malaysia Masters 2022- Indian ace shuttlers ease through the 1st round | Know results and live streaming details

- Advertisement -

Indian shuttlers started their conquest at the Malaysia Masters 2022 at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Tuesday (July 5). The 13th edition of Malaysia Masters, also known as Malaysia Super Series 500, was canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Malaysian Masters 2022 started with the qualification and first round matches on July 5 and July 6 followed by the second round, quarterfinals, the semifinal, and the finals will conclude on Sunday (July 10).

The tournament witnessed 88 singles players and 108 doubles teams from across the globe. The Indian contingent- PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy, Ashwini Ponnappa, and S Reddy are among the shuttlers representing India at the Malaysia Masters 2022.

Qualification & First Round Results – Malaysia Masters 2022

Indian shuttler P Sai Praneeth kickstarted his Malaysia Masters 2022 campaign on a winning note. He defeated Guatemala’s Kevin Cordon in a straight-sets 21-8, 21-9 on Wednesday. The match lasted for 26 minutes and now he qualified for the second round.

India’s Sameer Verma lost his first men’s singles clash against Taiwan’s Chou Tien-Chen. Chou Tien-Chen beat Verma 10-21, 21-12, 21-14, in a match that lasted for 52 minutes.

Parupalli Kashyap in a dramatic match defeated Indonesian veteran Tommy Sugiarto in the first round of the qualification event by 21-16, 16-21, 21-16.

Massive win by PV Sindhu against He Bing Jiao and displayed great form in the pressure points that outsmarted He Bing Jiao 13-21, 21-17, 15-21 to enter the second round of the Malaysia Masters 2022.

On Tuesday, Malvika Bansod lost to Malaysia’s Goh Jin Wei in the first round of the women’s singles category by a margin of 21-10, 21-17. The Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela lost in the first round to the Malaysian masters.

Malaysia Masters 2022 Dates and Timings

Qualification and First Round: July 5, 2022, and July 6, 2022 – Starts at 7:30 AM IST

Second Round: Thursday, July 7, 2022 – Starts at 7:30 AM IST

Quarterfinals: Friday, July 8, 2022 – Starts at 12:30 PM IST

Semifinals: Saturday, July 9, 2022 – Starts at 10:30 AM IST

Finals: Sunday, July 10, 2022 – Starts at 10:30 AM IST

Upcoming match details

HS Prannoy vs Brice Leverdez

Second Round- Sai Praneeth vs Li Shifeng and Parupalli Kashyap vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting



Saina Nehwal vs Kim Ga Eun

Schedule and Live Telecast details

Date: July 5 -July 10, 2022

Tournament Name: Perodua Malaysia Masters 2022

Venue: Kuala Lumpur

Category: BWF World Tour Super 500

Prize Money: US$ 360,000

The Malaysia Masters 2022 tournament will be telecast on the Sports18 channel from the quarter-final onwards and online on the Voot Select app from the quarter-finals onwards.

